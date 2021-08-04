Karan Bajaj quits WhiteHat Jr as CEO

The development comes exactly a year after BYJU'S acquired the coding edutech startup

Karan Bajaj, the founder and CEO of coding edutech WhiteHat Jr, has stepped down from his post. The development comes exactly a year after BYJU'S acquired the startup in August 2020.

Bajaj made the announcement through a LinkedIn post today.

Yesterday, BYJU'S completed the acquisition of the coding edtech. After Baja's departure, BYJU'S Head of Customer Experience and Delivery, Trupti Mukker will lead BYJU's Future School and WhiteHat Jr, informed Byju Raveendran in an internal email.

