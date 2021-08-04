Trupti Mukker named new CEO of WhiteHat Jr

The news was shared by BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in an internal mail

Trupti Mukker who was the Head of Customer Experience and Delivery has been appointed as the CEO of WhiteHat Jr.

This move comes after Karan Bajaj stepped down as CEO of the company.

In an internal email, sent by Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of the leading ed-tech firm Byju's to employees on Wednesday said that "Karan is now ready, as we had mutually decided at the time of acquisition, to progress to the next chapter of his life".

According to Bajaj, he will be fully present in transition for the immediate period, then intend to carve out a career in public service next.

"Only three years ago, WhiteHat Jr was just an idea. Now, we're a team of 17,000+ employees and teachers in multiple countries around the world from India, Australia and UK to US and Latin America, all deeply united by our mission and values," Bajaj said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)