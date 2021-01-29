Lintas Live bags social media marketing mandate for Turespaña in India

Lintas Live, the digital-first creative PR agency of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, has bagged the social media marketing mandate for Turespaña in India (Tourism Office of Spain for India). Turespaña is the official government organization that represents Tourism Spain globally.



Lintas Live will be responsible for the management of the entire virtual community around Turespaña’s social media accounts in India, including content development, crisis management and online reputation management. Lintas Live will bring its expertise in the Travel & Tourism sector coupled with its approach of cultural newsjacking to identify and leverage conversational hotspots, creating a unique voice for Turespaña on digital platforms.



“We are delighted that we have won such a prestigious tourism body like Turespaña to represent. The post-COVID world will challenge previously held notions, especially when it comes to the Travel & Tourism sector which will need to have creative and digital-first strategies. Lintas Live has demonstrated the understanding of the sector with our years of experience working across hospitality, aviation and other tourism bodies. We have successfully married creativity and digital thinking through our ideas and will attempt to build our communication to position Spain as a preferred destination,” said Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live, MullenLowe Lintas Group.

