Latika Taneja joins Shell India as Head of Corporate Relations

Latika Taneja has joined Shell India as Head of Corporate Relations. Here, she will oversee Government Relations, Communications and Sustainability.

Taneja’s previous stint was with Mastercard as Director – Public Policy and Government Relations, South Asia.

Taneja announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “I am honoured and humbled to join Shell as their Head of Corporate Relations. Energy transition will determine our lives, livelihoods and leanings, in the foreseeable long term. I am really excited to start afresh, to invest my focus and future in an area that I’m deeply passionate about and look forward to supporting Shell's purpose of #poweringprogress.”

Taneja is a communications professional with 17 years of experience in working and leading mandates on strategic communications, public policy, social responsibility and brand building.

During her career so far, Taneja has worked for organisations namely DuPont, Alcatel-Lucent India Ltd., MetLife and Genesis Burson Marsteller.

