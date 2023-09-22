Shell India’s Chairman Nitin Prasad joins Cyient’s Board of Directors
Cyient, a digital, engineering and technology solutions company, has announced that it has appointed eminent business leader Nitin Prasad to its Board of Directors.
“Nitin is a dynamic and accomplished business leader who across his over 25 years of experience has delivered business turnarounds, high organic and inorganic growth across large organizations and developed, launched, and operated new business verticals in Semiconductors, Chemicals, Energy and Clean Energy across geographies spanning USA, Singapore, and India,” read a press release.
In his current role, as Chairman of Shell Companies in India, Nitin has oversight over all of Shell’s companies and investments and was responsible for the company’s presence, reputation and business development in India and was instrumental in building the capability and capacity of the company’s business and service centers.
He is passionate about building a sustainable, cleaner energy system and believes collaborations and partnerships are key to solving the energy transition and climate change challenges.
Prior to his recent role, Nitin was the Managing Director for Shell Lubricants for the cluster of India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which was preceded by several other roles in Shell, including strategy, marketing, project delivery and supply chain in different geographies.
Talking about his appointment Nitin Prasad said “Cyient has delivered record results and built a compelling platform for accelerated growth across sectors with deep integration of core capabilities across engineering services, sustainability amongst others. This commitment to delivering unique and differentiated sources of value for customers aligns with my own emphasis of customer centric innovation. I look forward to working with the Board to help the company deliver its long-term strategic ambitions and build on its strong ESG credentials.”
MM Murugappan, Non-Executive Chairman, Cyient, expressed his delight at the appointment and said “We are excited to have Nitin join our board and look forward to benefiting from his expertise, as we continue to support our customers with the acceleration of the convergence of Digital, Engineering, and Technology. Nitin will provide a fresh perspective on solving sustainability challenges and his invaluable business experience will be beneficial to Cyient’s plans for accelerated growth. Please join us in welcoming Nitin to the Cyient family.”
Nishant Nayyar joins Kaya as VP and Head of Marketing
Nayyar was earlier Head of Marketing at Narayana Health
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 6:26 PM | 1 min read
Nishant Nayyar has joined Kaya Limited as Vice President and Head of Marketing. He has shared the information on his LinkedIn profile.
“Super stoked to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President and Head of Marketing at Kaya Limited!,” he wrote.
Nayyar was earlier the Head of Marketing at Narayana Health. He joined the company in November 2021. Before joining Narayana, Nayyar was with DayToDay Health.
In the past, he has worked with Credihealth and Pearl Academy.
Maneesha Khanna named Senior Director- Global Media Capability Lead at PepsiCo
Khanna has been with the company for more than a decade
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 5:42 PM | 1 min read
Maneesha Khanna has been elevated to Senior Director- Global Media Capability Lead, PepsiCo GBS. She was earlier Director-Global Design Lead- Media, Data and Commercial Capabilities. The information was shared by Khanna on her LinkedIn profile.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Director & Global Media Capability Lead at PepsiCo GBS. We’re in the middle of a massive transformation in Media & Marketing at PepsiCo and I’m delighted to be a part of the engine that drives this growth for our much loved brands!,” she wrote in the post.
“Media is a huge competitive advantage for our business! We are engineering growth & efficiency with a strong suite of data driven media capabilities and PepsiCo GBS will scale these to bigger, bolder heights globally!,” mentioned Khanna.
Khanna was earlier Marketing Director-Audience Strategy & Consumer Data, North America.
Khanna has been associated with the company for more than a decade now. She joined PepsiCo in June 2013 as Associate Director- Consumer Engagement & Digital Marketing.
Entravision India onboards Deepak Makkar to lead North India business
Prior to this, he was Regional Manager at Times Internet
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 1:19 PM | 1 min read
Entravision Agency has appointed Deepak Makkar to lead the North India business.
With more than a decade of experience in digital advertising, Deepak is poised to make a significant impact on our digital initiatives and growing the presence of Entravision in northern part of India.
His previous role was as Regional Manager at Times Internet, where he managed regional revenue and digital advertising for brands like Indiatimes, MensXP, and iDiva, underscores his expertise in display, performance, textual, and video content concepts.
On the appointment, Pranay Chowdhary, Head of South Asia said: " We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Deepak as a valuable addition to our team. With an impressive decade-long career in the industry, we are excited about the opportunities to expand our presence and client base in the Northern region of India. Deepak's visionary outlook and strategic sales approach will play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth in India. The synergies between his capabilities and our services are poised to greatly benefit numerous brands and agencies across the country."
On the appointment, Deepak said: “Entravision (Media Donuts) is a strong media platform in 40 countries across the globe. Excited to work alongside one of the strongest ad tech teams and niche reseller portfolio plus the mobile DSP SMADEX coming to India which has seen huge success back in SEA.”
Posterscope India appoints Pallavi Patil as Vice President - Strategy
Prior to joining dentsu, Pallavi was leading strategy as AVP with Madison OOH
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
Posterscope, the OOH agency from dentsu India, has appointed Pallavi Patil as Vice President - Strategy.
In her new role, Pallavi will focus on delivering a fresh perspective to the agency’s strategic expertise combined with a rich blend of innovation to clients in the OOH space. She will report to Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope India.
She will also oversee clients nationally and empower strategy across Out-of-home, Retail, Activation, and Rural marketing verticals.
With a career spanning over 18 years, Pallavi has worked with Kinetic Worldwide (GroupM), TNS (Kantar), Nielsen, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) & Force Motors. Prior to joining dentsu, Pallavi was leading strategy as AVP with Madison OOH.
Commenting on Pallavi’s appointment, Imtiyaz Vilatra said, “We are thrilled to have Pallavi as part of the Posterscope family. With her wealth of experience and knowledge, I am confident she will bring a lot of value with fresh insights and ideas. I would like to welcome her onboard and am certain she will be instrumental to further scale our growth momentum.”
Pallavi Patil added, “Embracing new opportunities, I step into this position with elation as I join Posterscope India. With experience as my guide, I am ready to contribute, learn, and thrive with the team in this exciting journey of growth and innovation.”
Chandrahas Shetty appointed Head of Demand - India at Magnite
He was earlier with MediaMath as Director-Partnerships
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 9:58 AM | 1 min read
Chandrahas Shetty has been appointed as the Head of Demand, India at Magnite.
In a LinkedIn post, he wrote: I am thrilled to announce that I've embarked on a new journey as Demand Facilitation Lead, India at Magnite!
The past two months have been filled with incredible opportunities, and I'm deeply grateful for the unwavering support and encouragement I've received from all of you.
I'm incredibly excited to be part of the dynamic Magnite family and want to express my heartfelt thanks to Priyanka Bajaj and Gavin Buxton for their trust and support.
He was earlier with MediaMath as Director-Partnerships.
Shetty has years of experience in digital advertising.
He was earlier Senior Client Partner with Oracle and was Agency Head - IPG, DAN & Omnicom at Hotstar.
Arjun Mohan named BYJU’S India CEO as Mrinal Mohit exits
This is Mohan's second stint with BYJU'S
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 9:07 AM | 1 min read
Edtech company BYJU’S has appointed Arjun Mohan as its new Chief Executive Officer (India) as incumbent Mrinal Mohit stepped down after close to a decade with the company.
Mohan was previously the Chief Business Officer at BYJU’S who left to join UpGrad India as its CEO. He spent six months working as a consultant for edtech companies before rejoining BYJU’S as its CEO.
In a mail to the employees, Byju Raveendran reportedly announced the news of Mohan’s return to the company and Mohit’s departure.
The developments come at a time when the edtech company is beleaguered by employee layoffs, lender commitments and a liquidity crisis.
Mohan replaces Mohit in a “well-defined transition plan,” said Raveendran’s mail to the employees, adding that the company is committed to its sustainable expansion “amidst transformational changes for an exciting new phase.”
Liberty General Insurance appoints Parag Ved as Director & CEO Designate
Prior to joining Liberty, he was the President of consumer Lines at Tata AIG General Insurance
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 7:05 PM | 3 min read
Liberty General Insurance has announced the appointment of Parag Ved as its Director & CEO Designate, effective from September 20, 2023. Prior to joining Liberty, he was the President of consumer Lines at Tata AIG General Insurance.
In a career that has spanned over 24 distinguished years, Mr. Ved has dedicated almost two decades exclusively to the insurance industry, holding senior leadership roles in prestigious organizations including ICICI Lombard General Insurance. Known for his dedication to innovation and excellence and his expertise in managing various strategic channels, Mr. Ved has showcased his prowess in the General Insurance industry.
Ved's trajectory in the insurance sector has showcased his ability to drive sustainable growth by innovating and tailoring products to the unique demands of the Indian market. His tenure with industry stalwarts amply demonstrates his proficiency and efficacy in managing diverse strategic channels.
Ved holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from K.J Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai, and a master’s in management from SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).
Welcoming the new Director & CEO designate, Defne Turkes, President – Asia Retail Markets, Liberty Mutual Insurance, said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Parag Ved to Liberty General Insurance. His vast experience, coupled with his visionary approach, positions him uniquely to lead the future of Liberty General Insurance in India. His inclusion not only marks the dawn of an exciting new chapter but also reinforces our unwavering dedication to offering top-tier insurance solutions to our customers. We look forward to his contributions and innovations that will certainly propel the company to newer heights and achieve sustainable profitable growth."
Commenting on his appointment, Parag Ved, Director & CEO designate, Liberty General Insurance said, “Over the last few years Liberty has carved a niche for itself, and it is indeed a privilege to lead the organization, especially in the given interesting times and evolving insurance landscape. As the industry undergoes rapid transformations, my focus will be on harnessing innovation, reinforcing operational efficiency, and optimizing stakeholder engagement. Further, leveraging a data-driven approach would emphasize continually refining and expanding the product offerings to align with customer needs and industry standards. I am looking forward to working closely with the team. Together, I believe we can make a significant contribution towards taking Liberty to new heights. As we progress, the commitment remains unyielding to also align strategies and operations with the regulator's goal of achieving widespread insurance coverage across the nation by 2047”.
Ved takes on the role following the retirement of Roopam Asthana, who was instrumental in establishing Liberty’s business operations in India. Under Asthana’s visionary leadership for over a decade, the company thrived and has set significant industry benchmarks.
