Shell India’s Chairman Nitin Prasad joins Cyient’s Board of Directors

Cyient, a digital, engineering and technology solutions company, has announced that it has appointed eminent business leader Nitin Prasad to its Board of Directors.

“Nitin is a dynamic and accomplished business leader who across his over 25 years of experience has delivered business turnarounds, high organic and inorganic growth across large organizations and developed, launched, and operated new business verticals in Semiconductors, Chemicals, Energy and Clean Energy across geographies spanning USA, Singapore, and India,” read a press release.

In his current role, as Chairman of Shell Companies in India, Nitin has oversight over all of Shell’s companies and investments and was responsible for the company’s presence, reputation and business development in India and was instrumental in building the capability and capacity of the company’s business and service centers.

He is passionate about building a sustainable, cleaner energy system and believes collaborations and partnerships are key to solving the energy transition and climate change challenges.

Prior to his recent role, Nitin was the Managing Director for Shell Lubricants for the cluster of India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which was preceded by several other roles in Shell, including strategy, marketing, project delivery and supply chain in different geographies.

Talking about his appointment Nitin Prasad said “Cyient has delivered record results and built a compelling platform for accelerated growth across sectors with deep integration of core capabilities across engineering services, sustainability amongst others. This commitment to delivering unique and differentiated sources of value for customers aligns with my own emphasis of customer centric innovation. I look forward to working with the Board to help the company deliver its long-term strategic ambitions and build on its strong ESG credentials.”

MM Murugappan, Non-Executive Chairman, Cyient, expressed his delight at the appointment and said “We are excited to have Nitin join our board and look forward to benefiting from his expertise, as we continue to support our customers with the acceleration of the convergence of Digital, Engineering, and Technology. Nitin will provide a fresh perspective on solving sustainability challenges and his invaluable business experience will be beneficial to Cyient’s plans for accelerated growth. Please join us in welcoming Nitin to the Cyient family.”

