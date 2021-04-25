Shell Lubricants salutes the work ethics of mechanics in new campaign

Shell Lubricants, the global leader in finished lubricants, has launched its ‘Ab Duniya Dekhegi’ campaign. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu India, the creative agency from the house of dentsu international, the campaign celebrates the unyielding spirit, dedication, and the hard work ethic of mechanics, which have helped them hone their skills and make a name for themselves. With the launch of this campaign, the brand has positioned itself as a trusted partner and success catalyst for mechanics.

Endorsed by renowned celebrity and biking enthusiast - Rannvijay Singh, the campaign has been launched with three new brand films that bring alive Shell’s commitment to mechanics in their ambitious journey towards success. The films are based on the stories of three successful mechanics who have dared to dream big and achieve significant milestones in their professional journeys.

The marketing strategy of the campaign focuses on building a platform that would emotionally connect with the new-age Indian mechanics. The aim is to deeply understand their mindsets and insights to bring alive truly authentic and inspiring stories. The journey began with doing in-depth interviews across the country to identify mechanics who have become an inspiration to others within their community and giving their story an authentic voice and platform to express themselves. Thus, in a pursuit to bring alive this in full measure, the brand has created the campaign, ‘Ab Duniya Dekhegi’.

The films depict three individual heroic stories that show the passion and perseverance of Shell Ustaads from across India - each with their unique story of how their profession became a mission and their love for their craft took them from being ordinary citizens to extraordinary members of their respective communities. An Ustaad from Chennai of such surgical preciseness that he is called ‘The Doctor Of Bikes’. A workshop owner who has trained more than 128 fellow workers and helped them find a decent livelihood.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)