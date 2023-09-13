India a priority market for every brand, Mastercard no exception: Raja Rajamannar
Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, talks to e4m about the launch of its flagship lifestyle program ‘Priceless India’
The global payment-processing corporation, Mastercard, recently partnered with the Ministry of Tourism’s initiative Incredible India. The brand has been actively capturing the market via its experiential lifestyle program called ‘Priceless Cities’.
This platform enables domestic and global travellers to have access to exquisite travel experiences across India. The platform is already operational across 40+ cities that are amongst the top cross-border travel corridors.
Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Mastercard shared, “We curate these experiences that money cannot buy and put it up on sophisticated digital platforms where the discoverability is easy.”
India is a priority country for Mastercard and hence, the brand is starting to get bigger in terms of marketing activations like cricket, travel, lifestyle experiences and more.
When it comes to labelling this experience, the Mastercard executive believes India by virtue of its nature is varied and its diversity comes from every city as well as forests, villages and towns. “Hence, we wanted to go with Priceless India and not specific to any city like Priceless Delhi or Priceless Hyderabad, unlike other countries where we have named the experience specific to the city.”
The objective behind this lifestyle program was to promote India in various countries and attract people to come to India so they can avail this experience.
“The Government of India has been doing the same for decades with its Incredible India campaign and so is Invest India. Hence, we felt there was a confluence of motives. Under their guidance, we wanted to collaborate with them in every way we can,” Rajamannar added.
Further, Rajamnaar highlighted why brands are moving away from advertising and pedalling towards experiential marketing.
At Mastercard, the brand understood advertising has been getting more and more cluttered compared to a decade ago. On average, every user is exposed to about 3-10k messages per day. The span of attention is now less than eight seconds and is shrinking every day. So the effectiveness of advertising is declining.
Rajamannar said, “But the need to communicate with the user is not going anywhere so we understood experiential marketing will be the prominent way of marketing in the times to come. This is why we have made the pivot over the years.”
Moving forward, Mastercard wants the brand’s awareness to reach every tier of India. In recent years, the brand has not just focussed on tier-one cities, but efforts have been made to touch every consumer, according to the executive.
He further shared, “Especially in tier two and three cities because the penetration is lower, the headroom to grow is much bigger but how we do it is very important. If you go to places like Warangal and Hanamkonda, you have far fewer people who speak English. They may speak Telugu or Hindi. Therefore, we create communication strategies where we can reach the consumer in Hindi and English.”
In the times to come, the brand calls India a priority market and Rajamannar believes India has an extraordinary advantage of being extremely youthful. This is the country of tomorrow in a real sense. The opportunity to excel for a brand in the country is going up significantly across all categories.
There is a dramatic amount of potential India has and every brand can see it. Every company is focussed on India as a priority market which is no exception for Mastercard.
“We are going to really be getting into this market via various initiatives, one of which is ‘Priceless India’,” Rajamannar concluded.
Katrina Kaif reunites with Etihad Airways as brand ambassador
The actress first became the airline’s ambassador in 2010
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 3:28 PM | 1 min read
Katrina Kaif has returned as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways.
“Katrina Kaif's connection with Etihad Airways goes beyond a typical endorsement; it's a longstanding partnership established in 2010 when she first became the airline's brand ambassador. During her previous tenure, she starred in compelling advertisements that effectively conveyed Etihad's dedication to providing top-notch excellence and luxurious air travel experiences. Her natural charisma and appeal make her an ideal choice to represent Etihad once more, particularly as the airline refocuses on passenger experience, innovation, and sustainability,” read a press release.
“Katrina's presence not only amplifies Etihad's stellar reputation but also strengthens its position as a preferred choice for travelers globally, given her significant influence in both Indian and international markets,” the release stated.
Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan join forces with R Balki for Everest
The campaign starring the superstars captures the essence of home-cooked meals and the emotions they evoke
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
In the world of advertising, there are moments that redefine the industry, and Everest, the iconic spice brand, has just orchestrated one such moment. In a historic move, Everest has brought together two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, for an unforgettable ad campaign.
This collaboration marks the first time in advertising history that these two megastars have joined forces to promote a brand. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan are more than just actors; they are living legends in the world of Indian cinema. Their influence and charisma extend far beyond the silver screen, making them household names and cultural icons. So, when Everest managed to bring these two titans together, it created an unprecedented buzz in the advertising world.
Amitabh Bachchan sharing his thoughts on the campaign adds, “I've always believed in the power of simplicity, and Everest's campaign encapsulates that essence perfectly. It was an enriching experience to work alongside Shahrukh Khan, and together, we've celebrated the joy of home-cooked meals."
Shahrukh Khan also took to social media when the initial teaser was released and shared, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”
R Balki sharing his thoughts says, “I think it’s the first time ever that Amitji and SRK are featuring in a commercial together. It was an iconic shoot. They were like two buddies who are meeting on set after years..we were all of course excited but they were even more…it was like shooting with two legendary kids. Never been this ecstatic shooting . Never been sadder that it ended. They are just too cool and special together and I thank Everest from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with this once in a lifetime ad.”
The ad campaign directed by R Balki doesn't just promote Everest's products; it captures the essence of home-cooked meals and the emotions they evoke. It resonates with audiences on a personal level, reminding them of the comfort and nostalgia associated with homemade dishes.
Shafali Verma roped in as the latest brand ambassador of CEAT
Verma joins the list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 1:08 PM | 2 min read
In a significant move to bolster its association with cricket, CEAT Ltd., India's leading tyre manufacturer, has announced the signing of cricketer Shafali Verma as its latest brand ambassador. With this, Shafali joins the list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden.
At the tender age of 15, Shafali made history by becoming the youngest-ever cricketer to represent India, shattering a 30-year-old record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. She further solidified her position in the annals of cricket by becoming the youngest-ever half-centurion for India. Her fearless style of play, combined with an undying passion, resilience, and an indomitable spirit, led India to clinch the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup title.
Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd., said, "At CEAT, our dedication to cricket runs deep, and our association with the sport has only grown stronger over the years. From our annual CEAT Cricket Ratings to our strategic partnerships, we have always prioritized recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance. As we welcome Shafali Verma to the CEAT family, it's her exceptional on-field performance that stands out. While the personality of a player is significant, it's their consistent achievements across various formats that truly resonate with our brand's values. Shafali embodies the spirit of excellence and determination that CEAT champions. We are thrilled to have her on board and look forward to a successful partnership, furthering our commitment to support and uplift the sport of cricket."
Shafali Verma said, “I am thrilled to join the CEAT family. It has, for long been a brand that has been associated with some exceptional cricketers and I hope to carry on that trend. What’s more important is the role CEAT is playing in acknowledging women’s cricket, which makes this relationship even more special."
CEAT has been synonymous with cricket, and the addition of Shafali to its roster of ambassadors only reinforces its commitment to the sport.
Digital ad spending set to double from FY23 to FY28: Paytm Ads report
Mobile payments are anticipated to emerge as the primary payment method across all product categories during the upcoming festive season, said the report
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 13, 2023 12:12 PM | 2 min read
One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm today launched a report titled “India's Festive Wallet Outlook 2023” by Paytm Ads. Based on a survey commissioned through Redseer Consulting, the report highlights the festive spending trends across various categories and the growth of digital spending across payment platforms. India's Festive Wallet Outlook 2023 states cashless transactions have gained prominence (lower cash-on-delivery transactions) within online sales during festive seasons, with ~75% of consumers opting for digital payment methods for online shopping. Mobile payments are anticipated to emerge as the primary payment method across all product categories during the upcoming festive season.
With a growing consumer preference for mobile transactions, businesses are digitising their payment options. Approximately 60% of all merchants and small-business owners accept e-payments enabled by the rapid deployment of Paytm-pioneered QR codes and Soundbox devices as of June 2023. As per the Redseer survey, Paytm boosts brand awareness threefold among users, outshining other payment platforms.
The report highlights Paytm's seamless integration into daily routines for bill payments, subscriptions, and digital services. It has become a vibrant brand discovery and consideration platform, linking users with relevant products during festivities.
Praveen Sharma, SVP, Paytm said, “With almost 75% of consumers opting for mobile payments during festive shopping, it enables marketers to convey messages that deeply connect on an individual level. Paytm has emerged as a dynamic brand discovery platform with its large user base, playing a pivotal role in connecting users with brands and products during this celebratory period. With its advanced targeting and innovative ad formats, Paytm Ads has successfully created meaningful customer interactions along the path to purchase.”
Paytm has facilitated seamless transactions and empowered users to embrace digital spending during festive seasons. The company’s FY23 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) from Commerce Business, which includes travel, movie, entertainment ticketing, deals and gift vouchers, grew 63% YoY. Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) processed through Paytm in the 2022 festive months increased by 40%, along with an 85% rise in transactions. The company’s monthly transacting users for July stood at 9.3 Cr. Paytm witnessed a 31% YoY growth in active users during the last festive season. The report has profiled success stories of various brands, including MyGlamm and Singapore Tourism Board, that have effectively leveraged Paytm Ads for their marketing campaigns. By harnessing the power of digital transactions, over 400 brands have enhanced engagement, boosted sales, and fostered lasting relationships with their customer base. Paytm Ads has disrupted the conventional offerings of various ad tech platforms through innovative ad solutions and precise targeting, emerging as one of India's leading advertising platforms.
Click here to download the complete report.
‘Experimentation has become mainstream, consumers willing to try new products’
In this instalment of e4m D2C Revolution series, Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO of Plum Goodness discusses why it's key to stay consistent in terms of brand as well as product
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 12, 2023 11:37 AM | 2 min read
“When I started work on Plum, back in 2013, the terminology and concept called D2C did not exist,” shared Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO of Plum Goodness, as he engaged in a chat with exchange4media for its D2C Revolution series.
“What continues to exist though, is the Indian consumer’s love for benefit-driven propositions”, Prasad continued. He shared that the industry has seen quite a shift when it comes to the openness of consumers to new brands. “It is very high now,” he mentioned. A decade ago, the people who used to try Plum’s products were from the really experimental category of consumers. “Today, experimentation has become mainstream. People are willing to try new things out,” Prasad said.
Another shift that the beauty and skincare space has seen, according to Prasad, is how people now accept science too, as opposed to only accepting nature. “People are really willing to double click on what really makes the product work, rather than believing what one says in terms of what the product does,” he said.
Prasad believes that the way information is being shared has become completely online driven and retail acts as a supporting touchpoint physically to what people are consuming online.
Speaking about breaking through the clutter in the D2C and especially in the beauty and skincare space, Prasad says that it is important to remain consistent throughout. “Be consistent not just in terms of brand, but also in terms of product,” he highlighted.
Prasad also shared that the entry barriers in a market like beauty have always been low and getting even lower. “In such a market, differentiation cannot be built on a single ingredient or a platform. It has to be built through a combination of things that resonate with the consumers and that resonance is created by being consistent,” he said.
The D2C sales for Plum, from the top eight cities, account for around 35-38%.
“Cities which are non-metro are probably accounting for a 60% upwards of sales for our brand. It is a myth that purchasing power is concentrated in the larger cities. Purchasing power is widely dispersed across the top 30-50 cities and even beyond, in this country. The only barrier there was, was availability which has also been resolved over the last few years through e-commerce and other delivery partners,” Prasad shared.
Hardik Pandya to aid Gatorade in driving home importance of sports hydration
'The synergies between both will further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
Gatorade® today announced its association with cricketer, Hardik Pandya. This partnership comes on the back of Gatorade®’s mission to reiterate the importance of hydration whilst being active.
Hardik Pandya is known for his fitness and active lifestyle coupled with an unwavering spirit to win. On the other hand, Gatorade® demonstrates the importance of hydration whilst sweating it out, to help you move forward. The synergies between both Hardik Pandya and Gatorade will further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner with the sports, fitness, and active-lifestyle community and motivate consumers to fuel themselves forward to achieve their fitness goals.
Commenting on the association, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy and Hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Gatorade has been a pioneer in hydration, providing athletes and people with active lifestyles with electrolytes and fluids to help replace what is lost in sweat. Hardik’s relentless spirit and unyielding determination to be physically fit, work hard and sweat it out time and again align seamlessly with Gatorade's philosophy of staying hydrated to help perform at one's best. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Gatorade family.”
Sharing his excitement, Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide commented, “For me Gatorade is more than just a beverage; it's a symbol of determination and resilience. Staying hydrated is a crucial aspect of any athlete’s performance, and I am glad to partner with a brand that has a long history and legacy in rejuvenating athletes with over 55 years of expertise in the field of hydration.”
Havas Play enters partnership with Gameplan Sports
Gameplan Sports is one of the oldest sports marketing companies in India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 11:02 AM | 3 min read
Havas Play, the sports, entertainment, and content agency of Havas Media Network India, has entered a strategic partnership with one of the oldest sports marketing companies in the country, Gameplan Sports Pvt. Ltd, which aims to bring together the expertise and capabilities of both agencies.
The partnership will entail managing athletes, major sports league in cricket, football, badminton, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, golf, marathons, chess, and others. It will also include sports events like tournaments, competitions, exhibitions, matches, displays and more. The alliance will also include sports media services like media consulting, strategy, execution, sponsorship, and creating Ips in the space of Content and Entertainment.
Talking about the new venture, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “At Havas India we place our clients at the heart of our growth journey. Our ecosystem is built and tailored to meet their business needs and to empower them. Earlier this year, Havas launched a new global agency Havas Play – uniting sports, content, culture, and entertainment expertise under one agency. In India, the booming sports sector, which goes much beyond cricket, has become increasingly crucial for brands and marketers and is quite under leveraged. Havas Play along with Gameplan will help brands explore the vast potential of this untapped market. This makes us a formidable player creating distinctive and impactful opportunities for brands and businesses.”
Jeet Banerjee, Director, Gameplan Sports Pvt Ltd and R Venkatsubramanian, President – Investments, Havas Media India and MD, Havas Play will collaborate to construct and build this strategic alliance and jointly pursue this new venture.
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “The Indian sports sector is currently thriving with a surge in interest and funding, reflected in double-digit growth and an increased sports budget this fiscal. This underscores the growing opportunities which are lying untapped. With Havas Play and Gameplan coming together, brands and marketers can explore their unique capability to leverage this burgeoning market. This alliance further strengthens our meaningful media capability to provide tailored business solutions to our clients, through sports properties and unique Ips.”
Jeet Banerjee, Director, Gameplan Sports Pvt Ltd, said, “Gameplan is one of the oldest sports marketing companies in the country. We turn 25 this year and have left our footprint across several verticals in the sports industry. Our legacy spans across numerous sectors within the sports industry, catalysing innovations that have since become industry standards, from revolutionary 3D signage to transforming chess into a riveting spectator experience. Beyond sports, we’ve ventured into literature, cinema, and the arts over the past decade, notably shaping the cultural landscape with the Kolkata Literary Meet, a cornerstone event on India’s cultural calendar. We take pride in our agility, innovation, and boundless imagination. In collaboration with Havas Play, we embark on an exciting journey, leveraging their extensive activities and cross-market exposure. Together, we aim to elevate our existing intellectual properties and forge powerful new ventures in sports and beyond.”
