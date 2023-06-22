Our partnership with BCCI has worked like a charm: Raja Rajamannar
Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard shares his insights on the brand's India plans and more
In an exclusive interaction with exchange4media Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard shares his insights on the evolution of the relationship between the CMO and CFO & CTO, how an experience-led marketing strategy has helped Mastercard increase its brand salience, Mastercard’s India plans and how the association with BCCI has worked like a charm for the brand.
Hemant Shringy from Cannes Lions: I wanna be Skinny!
Guest Column: Hemant Shringy, CCO, BBDO India, shares not just his physical ambitions, but even his favorite piece of work at Cannes Lions this year
By Hemant Shringy | Jun 22, 2023 10:05 AM | 2 min read
Yes, I wanna lose some weight, and gain some muscle, and stop my compulsive binging and start a regular workout routine. And I want to start it all today. After all, it is my birthday today, a day of resolutions.
But you know what I also want? I want a creative piece that is as remarkably ‘radio’, as outstandingly ‘outdoor’, as deliciously ‘direct’ and as ‘charismatically craft’ as Skinny’s Phone it in.
I also want to be as comfortable in my own skin as this magnificent piece of work is. In a party full of tech, innovation and AI, it doesn’t feel the need to accessorize itself with an NFT execution. Oh, sorry NFTs are so last season.
And that’s another amazing thing about this piece. New tech and new trends will keep coming. But a great piece of human insight, idea and execution like this one will always surprise, delight and fascinate us.
Another subtle nuance that they didn’t need to spell out, and I hope I don’t cheapen it by underlining it is an inherent product superior from the category, the voice/call quality. It says without saying, our phone calls are as good as studio-recorded voices. Or maybe they didn’t even think about this, and I picked up because of the network issues I face here once in a while.
I think I am done fanboying on this piece. For now.
I want to end by saying that when I say skinny in the headline, I mean fit and healthy. Another gentle learning from another completely different and deeply moving human idea that I loved, Dove’s The Cost of Beauty!
Would love to see more work from India showcasing use of data, analytics: Anupriya Acharya
The CEO of Publicis Groupe-South Asia spoke to us on the sidelines of Cannes Lions 2023 about her experiences of being on the Media Lions jury and her top picks
By Simran Sabherwal | Jun 22, 2023 8:42 AM | 5 min read
Cannes celebrates creativity and this is one of the key parameters for judging, says Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe-South Asia. This is Acharya’s first time at the festival, and we caught up with her to ask about her experiences and takeaways.
Excerpts from the conversation:
You're a media veteran, and this is the first time you've come to Cannes. How's the experience been for you?
The experience has been awesome - everything that I had expected and more. I've heard from people over years how it is – moving around Cannes, the sun, the beach and the cruise. A lot of great work has been showcased this year and great talks and sessions too. My initial days were filled with jury duties but I have attended a lot of sessions and seen a lot of work.
Any theme that has been dominant this year?
I have been on many juries – local, regional and global – and the one thing that really does stand out for Cannes is the creativity aspect. Cannes celebrates creativity and this is one of the key parameters for judging and I really enjoyed it a lot. From a jury point, what really stood out is the use of AI for solving real human problems and challenges, and solving for the future. That was very heartening. The use of AI, most of the time, was not just commercial in nature. There were many entries, which were solving problems for the homeless, for the differently abled and for women empowerment, using AI and tech. That was very heartening and those are the entries which went on to win because it's AI coupled with sharp audience understanding and coupled with brand purpose. The idea is to do good for the society.
How was your experience of being part of the jury?
The thing about awards is that everything doesn’t need to be over complicated. It's just the power of the idea and how well it is executed. What really stood out for me is that as marketers and communication people, we should increasingly marry insights with larger brand purpose and, of course, solve for the brand objective.
India has won 4 metals in the Media Lions category. Your take on the entries?
Unfortunately for the Indian entries, I had to go out. They were good entries but the use of media has to be upfront. One of the things the Media Jury definitely looked at is that if you remove the media from the idea does it stop working? And that's like an acid test, and in a lot of entries we found that the use of media was there, but it got lost somewhere in the narrative. I think the insights were really sharp. I would also love to see a lot more work coming from India that showcases the use of data and analytics because a lot of brilliant work is happening in our market.
Anupriya’s Top Picks:
Dove: #TURNYOURBACK (Ogilvy, London/David, Madrid)
This campaign was possibly discussed the most and was awarded the GRAND PRIX. The beauty of the campaign was that it is an extremely powerful idea, solving real societal challenges and being done at scale. Frankly, the simplicity of the idea and its execution was exceptional.
Partners Life: The Last Performance (Special, Auckland)
This entry was from the Life Insurance category and it showed a brilliant use of humour for a category, which is so far sold on scaring people. This was a very powerful entry.
Michelob Ultra: Dreamcaster (FCB New York)
This was an entry by a small brand and it was a brilliant piece of work. They had gone to extreme levels to use tech for solving problems for the differently-abled, to bring them to the mainstream. It powerfully tied up with their brand purpose, I liked it as it needs a lot of guts to really go out.
Skinny: Phone It In (PHD, Auckland)
I loved this campaign as did the jury, and this campaign was also discussed a lot.
Eletromidia: Guarded Bus Stop (Almapbbdo, Sao Paulo)
This campaign was an outstanding use of outdoor media to protect women travelling alone at night. Through the billboard, they provided security to women who are sometimes the last people remaining at bus stops and are lonely. If the detector sees that there is one single person at the bus stop, it immediately dials up and gets connected to the security and a camera. This ensures that you don't feel alone and provides the woman company. It was a fabulous use of outdoor, such a simple idea and extremely powerful.
Mondelez Europe: Oreo Cheat Cookies (Saatchi & Saatchi, Dusseldorf)
This campaign showed a very sharp understanding of the gaming community. It didn’t only solve a challenge but also integrated their product and everything else so well with cookies used as tokens, which can be used for gaming. It was brilliant.
Hinz&Kunzt/Hamburger Kunsthalle: The Homeless Gallery (Philipp Und Keuntje, Hamburg/ Mantikor, Hamburg)
&
ITV x Calm: The Last Photo (adam&eveDDB, London)
A lot of entries were about creatively-raised awareness, about challenges such as homelessness, suicide etc. I thought brands and charities in their own way are trying to do a good job.
'Dentsu is focussed on elevating quality of work with or without a Global or Indian CCO'
On the sidelines of Cannes Lions 2023, Cheuk Chiang, CEO, Dentsu Creative, APAC talks about expectations, controversies and vacant CCO roles
By Neeta Nair | Jun 22, 2023 8:29 AM | 1 min read
They were riding on the back of a successful Cannes Lions 2022, but Dentsu India has not had a sensational Lion haul at the festival this far. Cheuk Chiang, CEO, Dentsu Creative, APAC addresses the expectations, and the controversy surrounding the agency's 'Suraksha Ka Teeka' entry that bears resemblance to VLMY&R's entry. Chiang also comments on the vacant CCO roles for both India and Global, saying that having a strong creative culture is equally important.
Cannes Lions Day 3: India bags 4 Silver and 6 Bronze; metal tally stands at 16
While Leo Burnett India got 3 Silver and 1 Bronze, Talented won 1 Silver and 2 Bronze metals. Dentsu Creative, EssenceMediacom and Mindshare have bagged 1 Bronze each
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jun 22, 2023 6:28 AM | 3 min read
India secured 10 metals on Day 3 of the Cannes Lions festival, taking the metal tally to a total of 16.
While Leo Burnett India got 3 Silver and 1 Bronze, Talented won 1 Silver and 2 Bronze metals. Dentsu Creative, EssenceMediacom and Mindshare have bagged 1 Bronze each.
The 10 metals of the day came in four categories - Social and Influencer Lions, PR Lions, Media Lions, and Creative Data Lions.
Social and Influencer Lions -
Bringback2011 - Oreo India - Leo Burnett, Mumbai (Silver)
Why is this a Swiggy ad - Talented (Bronze)
PR Lions -
- Bringback2011 - Oreo India - Leo Burnett, Mumbai (Silver)
- Why is this a Swiggy ad - Talented/Havas Media (Bronze)
- Airtel 175 Replayed - Airtel - Leo Burnett (Bronze)
Media Lions -
- QR Travel on clear trip - Clear trip - Talented Agency (Silver)
- Suraksha Teeka - Mortein - Dentsu creative (Bronze)
- The Missing Chapter - Whisper - Essence Mediacomm/ Leo Burnett India (Bronze)
- Thumbstopping beauty biases - Dove - Mindshare India (Bronze)
Creative Data Lions -
- Lay’s Smart Farm - Lay’s - Leo Burnett (Silver)
On the wins, Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative India said, "What an incredible streak of success! Two metals in two days. I am super thrilled. My heart brims with immense pride for our brilliant team and the entire force of Dentsu Creative. This well-deserved Bronze is just the beginning of the recognition they truly deserve, and there's undoubtedly more greatness to come."
Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Creative Experience, West, DENTSU CREATIVE India said, "Suraksha ka Teeka is special. So much luck and love have been poured into it that winning today feels awesome. The client, Saurabh Jain at Mortein, believed in it as soon as he heard about it. The collaboration and dedication within the team were flawless. The timing and effectiveness of the product are wonderful. We are extremely proud and happy that all of this is being recognized. Fingers crossed for the other shortlists."
Sharing the excitement, Gautam Reghunath and PG Aditiya, Co-founders, Talented, said: “We’re not going to lie. Last year was amazing. This one kind of feels even better and means so much to all of us. We’ve just celebrated our first-year anniversary at Talented and three metals at Cannes Lions were certainly not part of the agenda for year-1. Both the Swiggy and Cleartrip works that have been awarded are an excellent representation of the brand of creativity we want to champion. Stuff that transcends mediums. We hate to go into cliched territory but there is no way some of the directions that both these campaigns took would ever see the light of day without champion clients, technology and film partners, like the ones we were lucky to partner with. They were equal co-creators through it all.”
Cannes Lions 2023: Day 3 in Pictures
Here's how the Indian contingent made its presence felt at the festival of creativity
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 6:33 PM | 1 min read
Anupriya Acharya
Saurabh Jain
Meera Sharath Chandra
Harish Bhat
Amit Sharma
Garima Khandelwal
India is one of our biggest-growing markets: Ted Prince Jr, Kantar
We caught up with Ted Prince Jr, Chief Product Officer, Kantar, at Cannes Lions 2023. He spoke to us on the transformation of the company and the advent of AI
By Simran Sabherwal | Jun 21, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
As Kantar transforms from a data, insights and consulting company into a tech-enabled product company, Ted Prince Jr, Chief Product Officer, Kantar speaks to exchange4media on leading the transformation drive and driving a seamless integration between consumer, technology and experiences in an omnichannel world.
Ted also spoke on acquisitions, AI and Gen AI and how it will soon be part of consumer applications.
He also shared insights on how neuroscience could be used as an indicator to monitor campaign effectiveness.
Cannes Lions 2023: India gets 7 shortlists on Day 3
The shortlists have been secured in Sustainable Development Goals Lions category
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jun 21, 2023 12:33 PM | 1 min read
On day 3 of Cannes Lions 2023, the global creative festival celebrating advertising, India has bagged 7 shortlists in the category of Sustainable Development Goal Lions, which was the last category to be announced.
These are the shortlisted campaigns from India:
1. Lay’s Smart Farm - Lay’s - Leo Burnett (Hunger)
2. The Biochar Project By Lay’s - Leo Burnett (Hunger)
3. The Everything book - Vedantu - Dentsu Creative (Quality Education)
4. Suvidha Centre - Unilever - VMLYR Mumbai/VMLYR Commerce (Clear Water & Sanitation)
5. The Biochar Project By Lay’s - Leo Burnett (Responsible Consumption & Production)
6. Lay’s Smart Farm - Lay’s - Leo Burnett (Life on Land)
7. TR for Teacher - Navneet - FCB Interface Mumbai (Decent Work & Economic Growth)
Yesterday, after a no-show on Day 1, Indian adland took home six metals. India has bagged 77 shortlists in 23 categories so far. The industry has sent 809 entries, however, we couldn’t get a metal home on day 1.
On Day 2, India bagged one gold, three silver and two bronze. FCB Group India won the first gold for India for 'Untangling the politics of hair' for Stir.
