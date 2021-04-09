Kotak Securities onboards Biswajit Dash as Head of Corporate Communications & CVM

Prior to this, Dash was Associate Vice President - Corporate Communications at IDFC FIRST Bank.

Updated: Apr 9, 2021 1:44 PM
Kotak Securities announced the appointment of Biswajit Dash as Head of Corporate Communications & Customer Value Management.

Dash took to his Linkedin profile to announce the same. He wrote, “A new beginning at Kotak Securities started on 7th April, 2021 as Head of Corporate Communications and Customer Value Management. Looking forward to the new journey! Thank you for all your wishes.”

Prior to this, he was working as an Associate Vice President - Corporate Communications at IDFC FIRST Bank. He was responsible for both external and internal communications, handling PR, investor communications, employee communications, leadership positioning and more.

Dash is passionate about Corporate Communications, branding and innovation and has worked 16+ years across sectors like Banking & Finance, Oil& Gas, Retail and telecom, Automobiles, Pharmaceuticals, IT and more. He has been part of organizations like  Reliance Industries Limited, TATA Motors, Dr. Reddy’s and others.

 

