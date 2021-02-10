Kaizzen bags communications mandate for Delta Corp

The mandate encompasses providing strategic communications support to the Deltin Brand of Casinos & hotels as well as covering corporate reputation management for the parent company

Kaizzen, an independent Public Relations & Digital Agency has won the communications mandate for Delta Corp, a company in the gaming, entertainment, and hospitality sector in India.

The mandate encompasses providing strategic communications support to the Deltin Brand of Casinos & hotels as well as Delta Corp Ltd, covering corporate reputation management for the parent company and the brand, increased visibility of their gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties across India; and crisis management.

Vineet Handa, CEO of Kaizzen eagerly exclaims, “We are thankful to the management team at Delta Corp. for placing their trust in Kaizzen. Our team is excited at the opportunity of working collaboratively with the team at Deltin; to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that positively impact the business.”

He further adds, “Over the past twelve years, Kaizzen has ascertained itself as a prominent multi-practice and full-service PR and Digital Media Agency. Gaming, Hospitality & Education is one of our strong practice areas, and the current mandate will help consolidate this practice even further.”

Kaizzen has built a diverse portfolio of clients in the Corporate, hospitality, gaming and entertainment sector and includes brand like, The Hilton, Vedanta Group, The All India Gaming Federation, Poker Sports League, Global Hospitality Education, Indian School of Hospitality, DSPORT, Pro Kabaddi League, Apne11, Games 24x7, KhelPlay Rummy, Real Kashmir FC, SESA Football Academy, amongst others.

Kaizzen has recently been ranked as the 7th Fastest Growing PR Agency globally in the Provoke Global PR Agency Rankings and also awarded ‘Specialist Consultancy of the Year’ at IPRCCA 2019.

