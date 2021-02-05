IPRCCA 2020: Eminent industry leaders to grace the event

The 11th edition of exchange4media’s India Public Relations and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) 2020 is all set to celebrate, acknowledge and felicitate the contribution, achievements and success of the industry. The event is scheduled to be held virtually on 12th February, 2021.

The awards ceremony will be preceded by an all-day conference - India PR and Corporate Communications Conference (IPRCCC) 2020 - where sessions will be held to discuss various topics concerning the communications industry. The theme of this edition’s IPRCCC is ‘Economic revival post-Covid and the role of communication in amplifying and channelizing the positive business sentiments’.

Eminent thought leaders from the public relations and corporate communications industry will mark their presence at the event. The keynote sessions will be delivered by R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul; Madan Bahal, Managing Director, Adfactors PR; Shiv Shivakumar, Group Executive President, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Aditya Birla Group; Catherine Devaney, Deputy MD and Head of Health, UK, WE Communications; Kishore Jayaraman, President, India & South Asia, Rolls Royce; Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruderfinn and Kartik Singhal, Founder, Director at Zeco Aircon Ltd.

These thought leaders belonging to different fields from the communications industry will be deliberating on topics concerning the communication diaspora and economy revival.

