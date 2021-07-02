HT Media onboards Gasha Aeri as Head of PR and Corp Comm

HT Media has strengthened its communication team by onboarding Gasha Aeri as Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications. She will be directly reporting to the Group CEO, Praveen Someshwar.

Aeri will be responsible for brand building of the group and all businesses, internal communication and employee engagement; and management of internal and external stakeholders communications. She will also be assisting the leaders in leadership messaging, thought leadership and industry body management.

Talking to exchange4media about her new role, Aeri said, “With a masters in journalism and having started my career as a journalist, I am happy to join the group with the legacy of almost 100 years and return to the world of bylines and news leads!”

In her previous avatars, Aeri has been associated with a diverse range of industries such as mass media, technology, automobile, realty and more. Aeri started her career with a brief stint in journalism by being associated with brands like Bennett and Coleman and Zee Media Corporation Limited.

Later, she took the corporate plunge and started working with Volkswagen India in their corporate communications team. She is communications and marketing professional with over twelve years of experience in marketing (ATL and BTL) and whose forte lies in marketing communication, media management, brand management, strategy making and content generation.

