Hitachi Energy's Anu Bararia joins Ayana Renewable Power as Head - Corp Comm

Anu Bararia has joined Ayana Renewable Power as Head of Corporate Communications.

In her new role, Bararia will be driving the company’s internal and external communication strategies and stakeholder engagements, for Bengaluru headquarter.

Prior to this, Bararia was associated with Hitachi Energy as Country Manager - External Communications, Content & Media Relations.

A highly driven and result-oriented communications expert with more than 15 years of experience, Bararia is savvy in the art of advocacy and alliances, and has consistently achieved top-tier brand positioning results for well-known brands such as Hitachi Energy and ABB. She has also contributed to organisations like William O'Neil + Co., Inc., Reuters News Agency, Dentsu Media, NDTV, Deccan Chronicles, The Pioneer, The Statesman and Academia Research.

