Flovie Martins joins Marsh McLennan Global Services India as Head – Corp Comm

Prior to this, Martins was associated with Future Generali India Life Insurance as Head - Corporate Communications & CSR

Updated: Feb 1, 2022 5:59 PM
Flovie

Flovie Martins has joined Marsh McLennan Global Services India Pvt. Ltd. as Head – Corporate Communications. 

Prior to this, Martins was associated with Future Generali India Life Insurance, where she spent more than 4 years as Head - Corporate Communications & CSR.

Martins is a seasoned communications expert having seen 2 decades of change in the comms industry. She has handled PR strategic projects and campaigns for some of the world's most renowned & respectable brands. 

Martins has also served TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited as its Head of Corporate Communications.

