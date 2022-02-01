Flovie Martins joins Marsh McLennan Global Services India as Head – Corp Comm

Prior to this, Martins was associated with Future Generali India Life Insurance as Head - Corporate Communications & CSR

Flovie Martins has joined Marsh McLennan Global Services India Pvt. Ltd. as Head – Corporate Communications.

Prior to this, Martins was associated with Future Generali India Life Insurance, where she spent more than 4 years as Head - Corporate Communications & CSR.

Martins is a seasoned communications expert having seen 2 decades of change in the comms industry. She has handled PR strategic projects and campaigns for some of the world's most renowned & respectable brands.

Martins has also served TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited as its Head of Corporate Communications.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)