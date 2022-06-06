Brijesh Menon joins Amara Raja Group as Head - Corp Comm

Menon's previous stint was with Chowgule Group as Head - Corporate Communications

Brijesh Menon has joined Amara Raja Group as Head - Corporate Communications. At the group, his role includes external and internal communications, PR, and brand communications. He will be based out of their corporate office in Hyderabad.

His previous stint was with Chowgule Group as Head - Corporate Communications.

Menon brings with him 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing, public relations, and brand & corporate communications, having worked across industries and geographies.

With 16,000 employees, the $ 1.3 billion Amara Raja Group is amongst the biggest manufacturers of automotive and industrial batteries. They also are leading players in their segments of auto components, infrastructure, electronics, and power systems.

Menon has contributed to various notable organisations such as Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, Patni Computer Systems Ltd, Lighthouse Communications, K-Express International, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, PSL McCann, iB&W Communications and Pratibha Advertising/Quadrant Communications.

