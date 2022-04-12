Ritesh Mehta joins Bandhan Bank as VP & Head - Corp Comm

Mehta was previously with YES BANK as Senior Vice President

Ritesh Mehta has joined Bandhan Bank as VP and Head of Corporate Communications.

Prior to this, he was associated with YES BANK as Senior Vice President and dealt with Senior Stakeholder Management, Corporate Communications, Content, Media Relations, PR Strategy, etc.

Mehta is an experienced Journalist turned communication professional who has good domain knowledge of Banking and Finance sector, Infrastructure sector. He has worked across streams such as Media, PR Agency, and Large corporates during his more than 15 years of career.

Mehta has contributed to various agencies and corporates such as Jai Hind College, State Bank of India, GMR Group, Adfactors PR, Zee News, and Studio Systems.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)