Hill+Knowlton Strategies India onboards Subramaniam M as Practice Lead – Technology

With over 30 years of experience, Subramaniam brings in deep expertise and knowledge in leading technology communications mandates.

Hill+Knowlton India has announced the appointment of Subramaniam M as Practice Lead, Technology.

He will be involved in the development, implementation, and integration of strategic communications for PR consultancy's technology clients across India.

A veteran in corporate and marketing communications, Subramaniam comes with more than 30 years of experience in leading technology communications mandates for clients like Apple, IBM, VMware, Dell EMC India, and Airtel.

He has previously worked in leadership roles at firms like AvianWE, MSL, Rediffusion Y&R, Gutenberg Communications, Perfect Relations, IBM India, and more.

Subramaniam believes in team building & nurturing new talent along with adorning key skills in media training, media relations, people management and change management.

