Has comms & marketing industry been elevated by digital during pandemic?

Inclusive role of technology in the pandemic world

Picture a day in the life of a working professional in today’s times of the pandemic: You start the day by checking your smartphone for messages and emails, and by default you come across notifications from various apps. If it’s a news app, in all probability you would be inclined to read the most important developments with respect to Covid-19 as well as others of your interest. In the meantime, the notification of a shopping, travelling or food delivery app, can also catch your attention, for which you may go to the app to check the details immediately or park it in your mind to atleast scroll through it later in the day, when you have more time in hand. If you’re a fitness enthusiast, you will work out wearing your Smartwatch to measure your progress.

You start your work on your laptop / computer / tablet or again smartphone, and the device is most likely functioning on the Wi-Fi connection at your home / office. Some of you may even trade in shares in between work or as a full-time activity during the day from the same devices. There are numerous virtual meetings on video / audio calling platforms throughout the day and you take short breaks from them by scrolling through social media feeds and perhaps browsing through the notifications sent on your phone now or earlier, visiting some apps of your interest, making online payments or doing transactions on your banking or trading apps.

It’s almost dinner time, you’re still working and you see a notification from a popular food delivery app. Since you’re too tired at the end of the day to cook, you order in from the very same app. Once you log out from work, you may watch some series on your Smart TV on an OTT app, video call some family members and call it a day.

Notice a common pattern through the day? Our dependence on technology! And our choices and decisions in a day, that, many times, are prompted by the very same technology.

Technology Infusion in the Corporate World

The role of inclusive technology is not just restricted to our personal lives, but also the corporate world. Technology was always the game changer and distinguisher between brands that soared and those which were left behind and eventually forgotten. In the pre-pandemic era, the new organisations were developed on the backbone of technology, whereas the traditional ones also had to adopt technology across functions in order to stay relevant. The pandemic, however, accelerated the pace of technology adoption across functions – marketing, operations, finance, HR and customer servicing. Right from providing a platform for connecting employees during WFH to customer servicing through social media platforms, to digital payment to vendors for smooth operations, technology was at the helm of it all. The focus of organisations was not just to develop back-end technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, but also to provide front-end technology enabled platforms like Chatbots, Social Media channels and other platforms for engaging with customers and providing them enhanced and unparalleled services.

Evolved role of technology in Marketing

The pandemic posed the challenge of sustenance and survival for most brands since businesses, as well as domestic and international economies were impacted adversely. The onus, thus, lay on the marketing departments to create a strong brand identity and enhance recall in the minds of customers. Brand Managers had to ensure a constant virtual engagement with their target audience, without overwhelming them. The key to that was a targeted approach, at times even one-on-one, which could be achieved through an in-depth data analysis. From mapping the most visited social platforms, areas of interest and preferences, to the timing of these visits, Artificial Intelligence helped with predictive analysis of consumer behaviour. R&D teams were focussed on identifying opportunities and touchpoints that enhanced the probability of call to action.

Evolved role of technology in Communication

Once the opportunities are mapped, the communication strategy comes into play. At a time of a global crisis, the audience needs a brand that empathises and establishes a direct connect. The tonality of the brand message is of paramount importance and has to be strategized keeping in mind the adversity of the times. Therefore, it has to be inclusive and sensitive, even if it is communicated in a light hearted manner. The content of the storytelling has to be powerful and create a niche for itself, segregated from the competitor’s clutter.

Brands are leveraging technology, not just to understand the preference of the consumers but also to engage with them. A corporate announcement or a product or service launch is now executed virtually. There are integrated platforms across digital and traditional mediums that not only let brands communicate but also allows them listen to consumers through two-way communication channel such social media platforms and chatbots. Further, engaging content in the form of contests or polls or even memes, increases the time spent on the brand page, thereby enhancing the brand recall for future purposes.

It has been observed that storytelling when led by data makes the narrative more compelling for the stakeholders. Measurable and quantifiable data points have always been considered to be more credible, impactful and relatable by the target audience. In today’s times, it would be incorrect to discuss storytelling without attributing the role of social media influencers and micro-influencers. Brand Managers need to ensure they choose the influencers commensurate with the brand image and convey the right messaging through them.

Impact

Just as there are two sides to every coin, technology could be bane if not handled properly. Brands, need to exercise utmost caution here as every single member of the audience present on social and digital platforms are capable of influencing decisions or spreading the word, better known as “going viral”. A single unaddressed consumer complaint, that is visible to other consumers, can impact the brand image seriously. Hence, brands need to be agile and responsive if they are communicating through social media platforms.

The new-age customers (millennials as well as the older generation) are increasingly weaving technology in their daily lives to replace the old way of doing things – digital transactions, online ordering and deliveries, staying connected virtually, among others. Hence, brands today have a wider landscape, with technology wiping off boundaries. The world could be their customers as well as indirect brand ambassadors, if technology is aptly infused with marketing and communication.

The author is Gaurav Patra - Founder Director at Value 360 Communications.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)