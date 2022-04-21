Harmindar Singh joins Allcargo Group as Head – PR

Prior to this, he was associated with The Wadia Group as General Manager – PR and Corp Comm

Prior to this, he was associated with The Wadia Group as General Manager – PR and Corporate Communications.

Singh is recognized as a brand change agent, persistent innovator and team motivator who has successfully led some of the most successful branding strategies and product launch campaigns. He specialises in conceptualizing and executing highly creative and results driven Marketing, Branding and Communications programs for business start-ups, well established and global organisations. He has also led the PR & Communications of some of the leading brand launch campaigns.

Throughout his career, Singh contributed to various agencies and corporate namely Housing.com, MSL Group, Avian Media, Integral PR Services Pvt. Ltd., Abacus Integrated Corporate Communications Pvt. Ltd., Clea PR and Naarad Communications.

