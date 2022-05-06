Stryker India ropes in Geetika Bangia as Head–Corporate Communications

Bangia’s previous stint was with Philips India as Lead–PR and Corporate Communications

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 6, 2022 7:43 AM  | 1 min read
Geetika Bangia

Stryker India has roped in Geetika Bangia as Head of Corporate communications. In this role, she will be responsible for the Internal and External Communications.

Bangia’s previous stint was with Philips India as Lead – PR and Corporate Communications.

Bangia comes with a rich two decades of industry experience covering Healthcare, Consumer tech, Auto and Manufacturing. She has also contributed towards building compelling brand imagery through communication.

Throughout her career, Bangia has served notable organisations such as General Motors India Pvt. Ltd., Canon India Pvt. Ltd. and GE Capital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

