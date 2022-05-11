Vijay Ganeshan joins WayCool Foods as Head-PR & Corporate Relations

WayCool Foods has brought onboard renowned business media professional and former bureau chief of BTVI -Vijay Ganeshan Iyer as Head - Public Relations & Corporate Relations. In his new role at WayCool Foods, Vijay will work closely with Jayesh Shinde, who heads Corporate Communications. Vijay will drive the PR and Corporate Relations vertical and look after media strategy, media relations, and drive thought leadership.

Iyer, with 17+ years of experience in journalism & Corporate Communications, has led responsible portfolios for esteemed media houses such as PTI, NDTV Profit, ET Now, BTVI to name a few. Iyer’s last stint was with MCX where he had helped steer the media strategy and investor relations.

Jayesh Shinde, Head-Corporate Communications, WayCool Foods said “WayCool has redefined Agri-tech and Agri -commerce in India by delivering real on-ground impact. We are empowering not just farmers, but also retailers to up the game and contribute to becoming, even more, stronger in the new digital and technology-driven ecosystem. Communications and storytelling will play a major role in further driving efficiency and taking the next-gen tech-powered package of practices to the larger agri and food ecosystem players. Who better than a seasoned journalist, and hands-on experienced professional than Vijay to do the job. We warmly welcome him to the WayCool Warrior family as we fully gear up to lead and drive the ground-up transformation in the food economy".

Karthik Jayaraman, Co-Founder and Managing Director, WayCool Foods, said “Vijay brings in his rich experience to WayCool that is not only inspiring but his expertise & business acumen will be invaluable as we drive productive conversations and strategic impact thereby accelerating strong narratives to be communicated to our respective stakeholders. We are delighted to have Vijay onboard and as we continue to expand and grow, Vijay’s rich experience will help us drive our communications goals”



“Having watched WayCool evolve and grow in the agri commerce space in the last couple of years, I am positively looking forward to being a part of this dynamic team and great ecosystem put in by WayCool. The best at WayCool is yet to be seen in the coming years.” commented, Vijay Ganeshan, Head- PR & Corporate Relations, WayCool Foods.



WayCool Foods recently announced key leadership appointments. The appointments are in continuation with WayCool’s drive to attract the best global talent. WayCool appointed BP Ravindran as its Chief Business Officer (CBO), Sowmik Banerjee as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Retail Franchise Business, Kiran Gupta Rayapati as General Counsel and Head- Legal, Rajadurai Thirumurthy as Head- Business Finance and Commercial, and Charish Puri as Head - Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Development Group.

