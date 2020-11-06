Grey Cell Public Relations bags PR mandate of C Ahead Digital

The agency will organize, map and implement the PR campaigns and communication plans for the brand with a strategic approach

Grey Cell Public Relations announced that it has bagged the PR mandate for C Ahead Digital. In this collaboration, Grey Cell Public Relations will organize, map and implement the PR campaigns and communication plans for the brand with a strategic approach.

Commenting on the partnership SandeepSekhar, Chairman and Global CEO, C Ahead Digital said, “We are pleased to be associated with Grey Cell Public Relations. Given their experience in the field we are confident that as our PR advisory Grey Cell will successfully keep marking our presence in the media with their strategic communication that supports our business objectives. This partnership will give a major push for C Ahead's positioning in the market.

Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, Grey cell Public Relations said: “I am extremely happy to announce our strategic collaboration with C Ahead digital, one of the finest in their field of work. We are committed to C Ahead's vision and look forward to build a robust brand image for the company which will take them to newer heights."