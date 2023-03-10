Galen Growth & FINN Partners unveil digital health ecosystem report for Asia Pacific
The report examines major shifts and outlines best practices in investment strategies
Galen Growth and FINN Partners have created the “DIGITAL HEALTH ECOSYSTEM – ASIA PACIFIC, 2022 Year-End Report.”
The report examines major shifts and outlines best practices in investment strategies comparing Asia to the world scene examining 250 million data points over 14,000 ventures.
The digital health sector has grown significantly during the past decade. The investment by the global financial and corporate markets rose from $2 billion in 2011 to $44 billion in 2021. Moreover, tremendous investment poured into digital health in the shadow of the pandemic. However, in the past year, investors have been more selective in their decisions.
But total investment dollars in digital health took a steep dive in 2022; however, the picture looks significantly different on a region-to-region basis. While Asia-Pacific saw an investment decline in 2022, the Q4 trend shows a rebound worth watching and studying.
The Galen Growth experts pinpoint in a new phase of digital health investment. The shift from exuberant investment in 2020 and 2021, to a market shift that mirror previous years of strategic engagement. Private equity and business development dollars continue to flow toward the category however, directed toward specific therapeutic categories and technologies. Out of the total funding value deployed in 2022 for the region, research solutions and online marketplace clusters captured 49% of total funds invested and, oncology and cardiovascular diseases were the most invested therapeutic areas.
Often public reports tend to cherry-pick data. However, the Galen/FINN “Digital Health Ecosystem – Asia Pacific Report” shows verified trends such as:
- Venture capital funding in Asia Pacific's digital health industry decreased during the first three quarters of 2022 but bounced back in Q4 ending the year at $5.79B, with a YoY decrease of 41% from 2021.
- Venture funding deceleration was largely due to China's investment falling by 66% YoY - the lowest since 2017, amidst strict pandemic regulations. However, Northeast Asia's funding doubled to $1.9B, surpassing China and South Asia, which dropped by 30% compared to 2021.
- Asia Pacific saw a 33% YoY decrease in M&A activity, but digital health ventures accounted for 60% of global acquisitions, driving industry consolidation. The slowdown in venture funding has fueled acquisitions, with only 34% of Growth Stage ventures in Asia Pacific able to raise capital over the past 18 months.
- In 2023, digital health ventures faced challenges due to declining venture valuations. However, the industry’s resilience in 2022 will strengthen the venture pipeline, driving innovation and business model viability to show the value of digital health tools in improving healthcare research and delivery.
The report draws inputs from 250 million data points and more than 14,000 digital health ventures. It will be released at the March Asia Leadership Meet Summit in Singapore. With this partnership, experts from the FINN Global Digital Health Group are working with Galen Growth data and research professionals to chart the complex and often fragmented digital health landscape, emerging market trends, areas of growth and innovation, and look beyond equity funding to explore what’s expected to happen in this fast-paced sector. The combined team will look beyond the “hype” of digital to map the priority and practical opportunities for decision-makers.
“With the slowdown of venture funding in 2022, digital health is anchoring back to reality, becoming more focused, and demanding more verification that ventures are offering solutions that will bring value to the digital health ecosystem,” said Julien de Salaberry CEO and Galen Growth co-founder. “This joint report with FINN Partners will explore how ventures are meeting those challenges and preparing to show evidence to demonstrate the effectiveness of their solutions.”
FINN digital health leaders lent their perspective, analysis, and guidance to supplement the data and insights developed by the Galen Growth team to help guide stakeholders as they navigate and engage with the digital health landscape.
“Compared to the pre-pandemic levels, digital health has shown clear signs of resilience with the Asia Pacific region witnessing an increase in funding,” said Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Lead at SPAG – A Finn Partners company. “An in-depth evaluation of this market is important as globally 27% of digital health ventures were founded in Asia Pacific, making it the second largest ecosystem. The Galen Growth 2022 Year End Digital Health Ecosystem Report, in partnership with FINN, aims to present a comprehensive overview of the market to allow various stakeholders to make informed decisions towards improving patient outcomes.”
“FINN Partners is thrilled to partner with Galen Growth to take a deeper look at the Digital Health landscape,” said Ritesh Patel, Senior Partner, Global Digital Health Lead at FINN Partners. “The rapidly expanding digital health ecosystem in Asia must be leveraged to improve patient outcomes. This series of studies will help inform the choices providers, payers, product innovators and patients will need to make in the coming years.”
“After years of development, China's digital healthcare sector is embracing new types of high-quality innovation, supporting overall medical reform. In 2021, China's digital healthcare market surged 79.5 percent yearly to 28.9 billion yuan ($4.1 billion). Now, China’s digital health ecosystem needs to draw upon insights from the globe and region to navigate the complexity of its continued healthy development,” said Jason Cao, Senior Partner FINN Partners, China. The Galen Growth/FINN Partnership provides investors and startups in China a vital perspective that will guide these next steps.”
Push for equity in opportunity so we don’t need reminders
Guest Column: Sunita Patnaik, Director, Corporate Affairs, Mars Wrigley, India, writes why gender equity must get the energy and sponsorship from all stakeholders
By Sunita Patnaik | Mar 9, 2023 12:57 PM | 4 min read
I grew up with a lot of siblings and cousins; I have very fond memories of my childhood. I studied in a school where girls comprised less than one-fifth of the total student population. Most of my friends were boys, and I played with them, exchanged class notes, and gossiped. After school, they diligently attended coaching classes that prepared them for engineering and medicine. I did not have that in my schedule and never questioned, “Why not”? It was understood that they would either become engineers or doctors and if not either, lawyers. Back then I had yet to develop an understanding of how our lives were set on different courses to begin with.
I have the most wonderful parents. They gave me and my siblings the best of values. But we never discussed vocational training or studying for a professional pursuit. It was enough to be a graduate or a postgraduate and then ‘settle’ down to marital bliss.
But I chose a different path. I chose to break the norm. While I did get married and build a fulfilling personal life, I chose not to be defined by it. Years have passed me by, witnessing me changing tracks from being a journalist to a corporate affairs professional. Through it all, I have held onto my career and my independence, with a lot of support from my family of course.
Today, the society is in a transient stage – changes are happening around us and I do see women flipping the status quo, constantly asking, “Why not”? Women are breaking glass ceilings and getting into male-dominated professions; I am inspired by the grit and determination of women across the spectrum - my daughters, their friends, women like my mother, my peers, women leaders, and many more. It is a lament though that we still have few role models.
A few examples of women in positions of power do not equate to gender equity. Representation is meant to be proportional, and the numbers still don’t add up. I walk into conferences and meeting rooms with barely 1% of women on the podium and in the audience. Clearly, the pie is not balanced yet. The world belongs to all genders in equal proportions. Gender equity must get the energy and sponsorship from all stakeholders. Recognizing that each individual comes from different circumstances, she needs customized resources and opportunities to reach an equal outcome as her male counterpart.
International Women’s Day reminds us to push for this equity in opportunity. I wish for a time when we will not need an International Women’s Day to do that for us. I wish for a time when the war cry for equality fades and equity becomes a norm, when education opportunities, jobs, decision-making, promotions, and compensation practices are made equal.
I wish the next decade to belong to an empowered female tribe so that more girls can gain access to brilliant learning opportunities, discuss career paths with belief, and challenge the mindset world over. I wish for a day when our paths are not set on a course based on our gender. Today, as my parents see a multitude of women at high ranks in the workforce, including my younger cousin sisters, flipping the status quo, they mirror my beliefs and my hopes for that of the next generation.
On yet another International Women’s Day when we are pledging to #EmbraceEquity, I couldn’t have agreed more with Abdu’l – Baha who served as head of the Baháʼí Faith from 1892 until 1921, and said, “The World of Humanity is possessed of two wings – the male and the female. So long as these two wings are not equivalent in strength, the bird will not fly.”
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
‘We need to consciously build culturally sensitive & diverse workplaces, including boards’
Archana Jain, MD, PR Pundit, opens up about how the Internet revolution will democratise equal opportunities and draw inspiration from the likes of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 11:04 AM | 3 min read
There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind. Her spirit is indomitable, focus unwavering and perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm is running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today, we have Archana Jain, managing director, PR Pundit, who shares her insights on the role of women in the PR fabric.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
Across greater India, referred popularly as Bharat, there is evidence of growing inequalities in the context of digital skills and access to technology that is leaving behind women and thereby creating a digital gender divide. The focus on DigitALL in 2023 will foster greater inclusivity enabled by technology and digital education, crucial for a sustainable future.
The Internet revolution will democratise equal opportunities and empower more and more women from Tier I and II cities, and rural areas come in to the business ecosystem to write their own rules of success. Bringing in women will also solve for products and services to help fulfill need gaps in the wants and needs of other underrepresented women as well as encourage their share of voice.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
It’s nice to see more women leaders in PR firms in India and across the world, and the increase in entrepreneurial ventures led by women. Women have certain instinctive skills, including listening, creativity and emotional quotient. PR and leadership require these three in abundance.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
With an increasingly woke world, we need to consciously build culturally sensitive and diverse workplaces, including boards.
I believe diversity is critical simply to listen to what the ignored half of the global population wants.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
In July 1998, I ventured out to set up PR Pundit to undertake benchmarking work in consumer PR. I had worked in PR for seven-and-a-half years and wanted to explore work beyond corporate PR. At that time, most PR consulting firms had a corporate focus. I spotted an opportunity to drive true brand preference by creating compelling consumer campaigns that would create brand trust and move products off shelves and into customers’ carts and hearts.
I am proud to have nurtured PR Pundit into a defining brand with distinct consumer focus.
I have been inspired by many women – especially those who have shed social conditioning across the globe like Gertrude Bell, Angela Merkel and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Your message to future leaders.
Considering this is for future women leaders – rise and take charge. The only thing holding back women is confidence.
So, believe in yourself! Believe in your idea and do not give up – persevere.
Nissan Motor India names Naraayan Kannan as Director-Communications
Kannan will be a member of the Management Committee for India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
Nissan Motor India has appointed Naraayan Kannan as Director Communications for Nissan India, effective 6th February, 2023.
In his new role, he will be a member of the Management Committee (MC) for India, responsible for managing internal and external communications, public relations, and will play an important part in strengthening Nissan's brand image in India.
Kannan will report to Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations, and Katherine Zachary, Region Vice President - AMIEO Communications, and will work closely with the Nissan Leadership Team, including the managing directors of Nissan India entities.
He will be based in Gurgaon, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL's) headquarters.
Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Naraayan to the Nissan India family. Backed by his extensive experience in public relations, public advocacy, and government affairs, Naraayan will play an important role in delivering communications strategies to accelerate Nissan India’s transformation. We are extremely confident that his expertise and in-depth knowledge of communications and prior experience with the brand will help further drive the communication priorities of Nissan India.”
Naraayan Kannan, Director Communications, Nissan India, said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Nissan India family at such an exciting time in India. This has been a dream come true for me as I have managed the brand from the agency side for a long time and with the ‘Move Beyond’ strategy, the future is undeniably encouraging for all of us. With the support of the management, we hope to deploy a robust strategic communications program for India.”
Having women in leadership roles is simply good business: Pooja Thakran
Thakran, senior director - corp comm, CSR for Honeywell, tells us about what makes a successful women leader, gender parity in the boardroom and the influence her mother had on her corporate success
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 6, 2023 2:12 PM | 5 min read
There is nothing a woman cannot achieve once she sets her mind on it. Her spirit is indomitable, focus unwavering and perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm is running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today, we have Pooja Thakran, senior director - corporate communications, CSR for Honeywell, who shares her thoughts on women leadership, the educational prorammes the organisation is running and why she feels women are more suited for PR and communication roles.
Excerpts from the interview:
What are your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 – DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality?
The DIGITALL theme for the United Nations Observance of International Women's Day is praiseworthy since it recognises and celebrates the important contributions of women in advancing transformative technology and digital education. By exploring the impact of the digital gender gap on economic and social inequalities, the theme highlights the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online gender-based violence. Inclusive and transformative technology and digital education are crucial for a sustainable future.
Women possess a distinct skill set that enables community-driven thinking, making them a crucial asset in fields impacted by Artificial Intelligence. Women's perspectives are critical in the development of extended realities like VR, AR and MR. As academic institutions increasingly use VR, the lack of women's access to these technologies is becoming problematic. To promote diversity, equity and inclusion in technology, we need more women leading the charge.
To ensure Honeywell contributes to digital inclusion, especially enabling underprivileged girls to take up STEM education, we run multiple programmes, including the Honeywell Student Empowerment Program that offers global certification in technical skills like AI, Data analytics, ML, etc. to girls in their final year of graduation. Around 80 'Centers of Excellence for Youth Empowerment' and 'Centers of Excellence for Women Empowerment' are set up across colleges in several states for this cause. Honeywell committed INR 10 crore in the first year to develop these centres, which will offer certifications in AI, ML, Big Data Analytics and Nanotechnology. This upskilling programme has empowered over 13,000 students already – half of whom are women.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The advent of Covid-19 placed an emphasis on the importance of communication skills. Given that AI now automates a plethora of internal tasks, interpersonal skills have become one of the most sought-after skills among employers and organisations. With corporates realising the importance of soft skills and the critical role they play in an organisation, putting women in leadership positions and increasing female representation in the corporate landscape has become a business imperative.
There has been some improvement in the number of women in leadership roles in recent years, but there is still a long way to go to achieve gender parity. According to a 2021 report by McKinsey & Company, women's representation in senior leadership positions has increased by 2 percentage points globally over the past year, reaching 29 per cent. However, this still falls far short of gender parity and varies significantly by region, with North America having the highest representation of women in leadership roles (36 percent) and Asia having the lowest (24 per cent).
Numerous pieces of research have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?
Having more women in leadership positions is not only crucial for the PR and corporate environment but also makes good business sense, potentially improving a company's reputation and radically increasing employee retention. Women see avid success as PR specialists since the occupation requires one to listen to and empathise with their clients, work well in teams and be fierce advocates for their clients. These are also skills that make good managers and strong leaders. Having women in leadership roles is simply good business. A study by workplace-research group Catalyst took a look at 353 Fortune 500 companies and found that those with the highest representation of women in senior management teams had a higher return on equities and returns to shareholders—by more than a third.
According to surveys, women hold anywhere from 61 per cent to 85 per cent of all PR jobs, and 59 per cent of all PR managers are female. But as you mentioned, only 20 per cent of women sit on the board of these companies. This lopsided figure needs to be lifted.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
In my career journey spanning 30 years, I have had the good fortune of working across sectors and have come across many people who inspired me to be my best. My mother, who herself was an HR professional with a leading automotive company, is one of these heroes. Her work ethic and professionalism within a male-dominated corporate landscape was inspiring. I am also inspired by Kiran Bedi, who was courage and commitment personified. Indira Nooyi is another great woman leader who has had a career that exemplifies high morals, strong commitment and resilience. These women shaped the way I grew as a professional – challenging the Status Quo, being committed to performance, delivering high-quality work, and creating high-impact and ethically-strong teams that drive value.
Your message to future leaders?
I always believe there is no shortcut to success. It is pure hard work. Success comes to those who work for it. I am a firm believer that attitude is the key to success. As the saying goes - “Your attitude decides your altitude”.
For me, this is the year of gratitude: Kunal Kishore
Kishore, founder and director, Value 360 Communications, reminisces about his 20-year journey in the PR industry
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 6, 2023 12:36 PM | 9 min read
Kunal Kishore, founder and director, Value 360 Communications, is a PR professional and an entrepreneur. He kick-started his career with e-Lexicon Corporate Communication Consultants Limited and from then, he kept on learning and growing in his professional life. He later started his own agency known as Precision PR and Media and finally in 2007, he established Value 360 Communications. During his entrepreneurial voyage, he played multiple roles as a founder – an employee, sales person, head of administration, HR manager and accountant. During his entrepreneurial journey, he played multiple roles as a founder – employee, salesperson, head of administration, HR manager and accountant.
Today, after 20 years of his incredible journey in the industry, Kishore spoke exclusively to exchange4media and shared his perspective on how the PR fraternity has evolved, his ventures – ClanConnect and Popkorn, important tools to mitigate a crisis and his future plans.
Excerpts:
You are one of the first generation of entrepreneurs in the PR domain. How have you seen the industry evolve over the years?
The industry has gone through a massive change from where it started, that is, right from the basics of how we were managing communications, to complexity of what all accessibility we have today for managing brand communication with layered as well as with new directional approach. From my experience, we can also break it into four phases.
The first phase (2003-2008), we saw the dominance of the media where it was one of the most important vehicle for brands to connect to consumers, external stakeholders or sometimes even internal stakeholders. When media dominance was there, communication was a monologue.
However, after 2008, social media gained a lot of traction among the consumers. It also provided platform to the consumers to voice their opinion on how they like a specific brand, their product, how they would want to see their brand if they (consumers) were upset with it and reach out to them through social media. It become a main stay along with the traditional media which continues to play a critical role in terms of how you connect with your different stakeholders.
From 2013-2018, we saw that as digital world gave opportunity to connect with consumers, it also provided a massive data to the brands. From 2018-2023, the most important thing that we could recollect is the whole disruption that happened in the world of working due to Covid-19. We saw emergence of various tools which were also critical at that time for connecting consumers.
Tell us about your ventures – ClanConnect (influencer marketing startup) & Popkorn (creative digital agency). How did the idea of establishing these two germinate?
ClanConnect is the first step where we believe that like emergence of brand communications through influencers has become an important vehicle for brands to connect with their consumers. In 2019, we realised that this trend is going to grow and become complex. ClanConnect is a tech platform which is a SaaS-enabled marketplace where creators get a lot of tool from us in terms of working as a business entrepreneur and then are able to discover creators across the geography.
Popkorn has been a work in play for a long time. It is capable of delivering a very comprehensive solution to the brands. Today Popkorn is a creatively led digital agency which has a capability of end-to-end digital marketing solution, that is, from performance marketing to social media marketing to online reputation management (ORM) and to response management solutions. So, today with Popkorn and ClanConnect, we do feel that we have positioned ourselves as the most relevant business which is focussed on being future-ready.
At both venture side, we have fantastic leaders to lead the same. We have Sagar who is the leading ClanConnect. He has spent more than half a decade in digital space. Coming to Popkorn, it is led by Vishal Mehra. He is a digital veteran who worked with some of the leading digital agencies before joining us.
How PRCAI, as an entity, is promoting the PR industry on the global stage, and also what work is being done/needs to be done towards regional PR?
At an association level, we are looking at all the stakeholders who are important for us to address. From the talent perspective, we are now going down to important academic institutes to help students to understand the opportunity that PR has to offer to these candidates. From the industry association perspective, there are a lot of initiatives that has been brought in a lot of standardisation in terms of how the industry is operating which requires different workshops and programmes. An industry should also have an element of fun, therefore, the association has come up with one of the most look forward event every year which is the cricket tournament that we organise with the agencies. It has brought a lot of team, talent and people closer to feel that they are a part of one industry. Our team also represents PRCAI at many global platforms and highlights on Indian PR industry’s scenario. We are also trying to bring in some important initiatives which will help the industry at large in India to understand and bring in right set of standardisation in terms of how they are operating. At the regional PR level, there are a lot of members from the regional PR who are a part of it. We also have regional chapter who are representing it at large.
Initially Value 360 focussed on start-ups. How have you seen the start-up ecosystem evolve?
When we started working on the start-ups, no other agencies looked at them. I do feel that one level of contribution that we might have done to the PR industry is to open their eyes to the opportunity that the start-ups offer. By 2021, we had 100 unicorns in the country. It is creating massive chance for different people. It also brings in right set of solutions which requires to solve a specific problem. Interim period trouble, that we see with retrenchment and job cuts, are going to be a short-term outcome. If you calculate the job opportunities startups have created, it is a small percentage of people losing job versus the kind of options that this industry has created.
We have recently seen a few brands suffering from a PR crisis. How important is the role of a communication professional in managing crisis when reputation is at stake and national and international bodies are involved?
The crisis in business makes the role of PR even more important. If you look at reputation of a brand and every function that is available to you in the business, the only function that helps you to rebuild your reputation is PR. Crisis is not a one day affair. It takes many years of work to build a reputation and if it gets impacted due to a crisis, you need to start to work in terms of rebuilding it. It becomes critical to understand as to how to manage a crisis because in that case, if you are able to manage a crisis effectively, you are able to mitigate the potential losses connected with that particular name. You cannot control the flow of information today. You can control the narrative that you want to build, create a pool of people who can help you in controlling the portrayal, bring in voice of authority neutralise situation. Listen to your PR agency. Don’t try to think it’s a fire that needs to be stopped.
As a PR professional, do you think it is wise to come to the forefront and discuss challenges or stay back behind the scene?
When it comes to crisis, acknowledgement is a critical part as the first step. If you stay in denial, you also create another problem. Sometimes you need the crisis to be managed by the functional head. Honesty is one of the best tool in times of crisis resolution.
How can agencies and brand custodians avert a crisis if things are beyond their control?
I feel that any crisis today, when you look it from the time when it’s happening, might look out of control, but as you scientifically start to work on it, you will be able to mitigate and recover the reputation of the brand. We are living in a noisy world. Media is picking up what is conversational. Similarly, is then the time when you start to creating right steps of recovering your reputation loss. We cannot have defined steps for each crisis to be managed. One should see it from a long-term perspective.
What is your vision for in industry for the next 5-10 years?
I feel we have a lot of entrepreneurs in our industry who are going to create a huge value of businesses and a good job opportunity. As the world is becoming volatile in terms of how opinions are shared on the internet, PR is going to become a main stay for any organization because that’s the only insurance cover that you have against your reputation. For group level at Value 360, my vision is to be a future-ready organisation. We also have a new venture which is to be launched in this year and will be a platform for communication industry and independent writers at large. We would want to become a group of specialist entities who are providing specialised services. For me this is the year of gratitude. We have gone through our own phases of struggle in this journey but every time we have come out stronger. In next two decades, I would want to keep working and also contributing to the industry.
Renault Nissan Automotive India appoints Sukanya Ramanujan as GM-Communications
Sukanya led public relations, crisis communications, internal and social media communications for over six years at Emirates Airline, Dubai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 7:03 PM | 2 min read
Renault Nissan India Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) has appointed Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications effective 30 January 2023. In her new assignment, she will lead communications for Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) and will collaborate closely with the management team at the plant. She will be based at the RNAIPL plant in Chennai and will report to and support Naraayan Kannan, Director Communications, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL).
Sukanya led public relations, crisis communications, internal and social media communications for over six years at Emirates Airline, Dubai, working on business divisions including cargo, engineering, flight operations, as well as several international passenger markets.
Keerthi Prakash, MD, RNAIPL, commented, “We are happy to have Sukanya on board. Sukanya is an incredible asset to our team owing to her extensive communications expertise. I look forward to working together to achieve our goals of strengthening internal and external communications at RNAIPL. I wish Sukanya every success in her new role.”
Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications, RNAIPL, said, “I am honored to be a part of the RNAIPL family. The Renault Nissan Alliance recently announced their plans for new investment and product development in India and I’m looking forward to contributing to this long-term vision as well as supporting the company’s transition to carbon-neutral manufacturing.”
An integrated communications professional with over a decade and a half of experience across corporate and international government agencies, Sukanya has worked for several international government agencies in India including the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Australia), Foreign and Commonwealth Office (UK), and the Indo French Cultural Centre in Public Diplomacy focusing on Public Diplomacy and external communications. She has also worked for organizations such as KPMG and Michelin.
Sukanya has an MA in European Studies from the University of Bath, UK, and also holds a PGDBM from Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai. She is multi-lingual, being fluent in English, Tamil and French along with intermediate proficiency in Hindi and Spanish.
‘Reputation and trust are going to be business priorities in the stakeholder paradigm’
Munavar Attari,MD, FleishmanHillard India, shared insights about the company’s contribution to leave an imprint on global stage, steering DE&I initiatives shaping brand value, growth strategy and more
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 3, 2023 6:19 PM | 5 min read
Having nearly two decades of experience in issues management, communications, public relations and editorial across industries, Munavar Attari has hands-on experience in working with senior business executives on complex stakeholder and consumer reputation related problems. Currently, Attari is managing director at FleishmanHillard India and has overall P&L responsibility for all clients and offices.
Exchange4media had an insightful conversation with Attari in which he shared his views on numerous aspects including one of the most discussed topics 'DE&I'. He also spoke about FleishmanHillard India's global contribution, growth strategy for the near future and the company's overall strategy for India to capitalise on the trends.
Excerpts:
You have been in the industry for two decades. How have you seen industry evolve over the years?
The evolution of the PR industry has been intrinsically linked to some of the broad developments or events that have happened in India over the years.
The first inflection point that I can immediately think of was 2007-2008 crisis after clients started taking public relations far more seriously immediately after the dust started to settle. Now the transitions from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 is calling upon PR firms to strategise their service offerings.
The creator economy is now mainstream as well and clients are looking for solutions and I think agencies like ours has something unique to offer.
The current paradigm of stakeholder capitalism is calling on agencies to reinvent themselves in terms of what they can really bring to the table. We are seeing brands succeed when they have stakeholders and purpose at the centre. PR will only grow in importance and relevance as volatility and uncertainty increases in the world; that’s a given.
What is FleishmanHillard India doing to leave an imprint on the global stage?
A lot of our work done in India has received regional and global recognition in the past few years. So, that is one way in which FleishmanHillard globally looks towards India as one of the markets where a lot of creativity can happen. India has also done strategy work for markets in Africa and Europe. This is another testimony of the growing importance of FleishmanHillard India in our global mix.
What are some key factors in navigating DE&I initiatives to shape a company's brand value? In what capacity is the organisation contributing to the same?
FleishmanHillard has been an early DE&I adopter even before it became a buzzword. It is integral to many of our employer-branding campaigns and internal communications campaigns. Our most recent study helped us further understand this space. Two data points that stood out for me and reiterate the importance of DE&I are that 94 percent respondents cited at least one action that companies could take to showcase an authentic commitment to DE&I and 90 percent expect companies to act and communicate about DE&I. Therefore, we are betting on this to become an even bigger part of what we offer going forward.
How is FleishmanHillard's overall strategy for India geared towards capitalising on the trends?
FleishmanHillard India does well where the client briefs are fairly complex and the work is expected to be integrated by the nature of it. We have sharpened the saw as far as our digital and influencer engagement offering is concerned and that is now integral to all that we do. We want to focus on opportunities where there is a real, complex reputation problem to solve.
How does FleishmanHillard plan to grow further in 2023?
We will focus on the depth of our client relationships working closely with clients where we can deliver real value. We want to concentrate on strategic, long-term relationships where there is an opportunity to work with the senior leadership as well.
Running a profitable agency is a top priority, and it is in the interest of our clients as well. This is because profitability is what enables us to deliver quality resources, work and provide exceptional service that we promise. We can do this only if we are running a healthy agency, which is profitable at the level that is expected out of us. Only then we can consistently invest in our core strengths.
What is your vision for the next 5-10 years?
Imagine that we are trying shed away the old parts of the business and build new ones while increasing the passengers in our rapidly moving car. It is a sprint inside a marathon. So, answering very long-term questions will always be tricky.
What I can tell you is that PR will be a board-level priority more than ever before in the new stakeholder paradigm where pressures of regulation and reputation are only increasing.
As these trends take shape, the communications function will have to act very differently and that’s what we are equipping ourselves to capitalise on in the coming years. FleishmanHillard’s unique offering is Media + Platforms, which is an integrated ecosystem uniting media relations, social influencer, advocacy and digital platform expertise into one innovative community. This is powered by analytics and algorithms to deliver maximum impact for clients.
