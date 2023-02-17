FINN Partners and Hyderus join hands to create global health communications and policy
The move enables FINN to address pressing health priorities in developed and developing nations
Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners has announced that Hyderus, a leading international, health-focused communications and policy firm, joins FINN.
With a network in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, Hyderus provides expert guidance on a range of vital health policy issues to leading biopharma companies and non-governmental organizations. Co-founders Mark Chataway and Christopher Nial join FINN and take leadership positions in the Agency's Global Health Practice and will co-lead its EMEA Public Health Group. Both will report to Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose.
In their new roles, Chataway and Nial will work closely with Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice lead, and Washington, DC-based Richard Hatzfeld, senior partner and Global Public Health lead. Both Chataway and Nial become EMEA Public Health leads in the Global Health Practice, as well as members of the agency's Global Health Practice leadership team, which Lazar facilitates.
Well-known for its global work in public health, health policy strategy, drug development and marketing communications, risk perception and crisis management, Hyderus will now be branded "Hyderus, a FINN Partners Company.” The agency becomes part of the FINN EMEA region, overseen by Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, who also leads FINN efforts throughout Europe. There are no staff redundancies or client conflicts.
“FINN has been at the forefront of championing health innovation in advanced and emerging economies,” notes Chataway, who becomes a FINN managing partner. “During the past year, Hyderus has worked closely with FINN colleagues in EMEA and Asia on important vaccine access and public health initiatives. We’ve also worked on changes in European health delivery that can impact the lives of millions of people and the prosperity of countries. This announcement feels like a natural next step that formalizes an already strong connection,” he adds.
“From the launch of FINN Partners, we sought to build an agency that would amaze clients, be a best place to work, and make a difference in the world,” reflects Peter Finn, CEO and founding managing partner, FINN Partners. “The efforts of Mark, Christopher, Fern, Richard, Chantal and Gil working in collaboration reaffirm how agency values and the power of a united community translate into delivering extraordinary client outcomes.”
Hyderus strengthens FINN’s Global Health Practice, adding depth and reach to its growing public health communication footprint and increasing FINN total staff to more than 1,400 employees, with more than 275 professionals worldwide dedicated to the health sector. With more than $50 million in revenues, the FINN Global Health Practice is now ranked among the world’s largest independent health practices.
“Through their cutting-edge services, geographic reach and deep expertise in health policy research and global public health communications, Hyderus elevates our health communications strength throughout Europe,” says Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, FINN EMEA. “The combination of Hyderus pharma and health policy knowledge and FINN’s existing diagnostics, device and digital health expertise enables us to support a broader range of EU and UK clients in the product and provider services sectors.”
"Before uniting with FINN, we worked closely with Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, founders of SPAG, which joined FINN last year, and we saw how the agency embraces ideas that make a difference in the world," adds Nial, a senior partner and co-lead of the EMEA Public Health Group. “Through our work with shared clients, we have seen how FINN embraces collaboration, welcoming our expertise and counsel and truly working in close, equal partnership. Now that we have gotten to know Peter, Gil, Chantal, Fern, Richard and the FINN team, it is clear that our values align and that we can do more together.”
A well-known global communicator in the prevention of communicable diseases and better reproductive health, Chataway has led campaigns with numerous companies and international organizations, such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; and Partnership for Quality Medical Donations. Nial was among the first communication leaders to recognize that project management rigor was crucial for coordinating multi-country, multi-language campaigns across regional and cultural divides. Chataway and Nial are also founding members of Baird’s CMC, a global network of veteran communications consultants, which has the potential to further expand FINN client access to worldwide communications expertise.
“FINN was a pioneer in addressing the challenges patients and product innovators face in navigating the fragmented health ecosystem,” says Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice leader. “The COVID-era pinpointed how obstacles to access to care – including vaccine hesitancy, health technology reimbursement challenges, and inadequate treatment programs for non-communicable diseases – impact developing markets. Hyderus and FINN are best positioned to help global health clients support growth within these diverse markets.”
“As companies and communities continue to navigate constant disruption – driven by the pandemic, health urgencies, socioeconomic and environmental pressures, and new technologies – FINN has been a pioneer in recognizing that the power of collaboration is the essential launching pad for companies and governments to set a positive direction for humanity’s future,” said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. “Hyderus and their leadership team have extraordinary insight into these geopolitical influences through firsthand connections, qualities that strengthen FINN clients’ ability to adapt to the ever-changing global health environment.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hiral Jani Vasani joins Pidilite Industries as Lead – Public Relations and Corp Comm
Prior to this, she was with CRISIL Limited as Lead – Media Relations (CRISIL MI&A and Corporate) and Global Internal Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read
Hiral Jani Vasani has joined Pidilite Industries as Lead – Public Relations and Corporate Communications. Her specialisation will be new media, social media, digital media, social media communications, media relations.
Prior to this, she worked with CRISIL Limited as Lead – Media Relations (CRISIL MI&A and Corporate) and Global Internal Communications.
Vasani is a marketing and communications specialist with strong experience across marquee brands. She has also contributed to reputed organisations namely Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Birla Sun Life Insurance, HSBC and Mid-Day.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Santanu Chakraborty joins BSE as Head of Communications
Prior to this, Chakraborty was associated with Unshots as Senior Consultant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:59 PM | 1 min read
Santanu Chakraborty has joined BSE as Head of Communications.
Prior to this, he was associated with Unshots as Senior Consultant.
Chakraborty has 20 years of high-quality content and research experience in financial media, focusing on markets, investing and integrated communications.
Throughout his career, he has also contributed to organisations like 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Reorg, Bloomberg, Dow Jones, International Center for Journalists, University of Utah, Deseret Morning News and United News of India.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tanuja Singh joins Texas Instruments as Communications Director, India
She was previously with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India as Head – Corporate Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:34 PM | 1 min read
Tanuja Singh has joined Texas Instruments as Communications Director, India.
She was previously with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India as Head – Corporate Communications.
Singh is a communications professional with over 17 years of experience in the industry. She has also contributed to organisations such as Mindtree, Honeywell and Genesis Burson Marsteller.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SAMCO Securities forge partnerships with Dentsu Creative, Adfactors PR and The Womb
The partnerships are expected to boost brand presence in the industry and aid retail investors
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
SAMCO Securities is strengthening the brand positioning and charting its growth trajectory through elite partnerships with India’s leading marketing and communication agencies. The online stockbroker has recently onboarded Womb as its mainline/creative agency, Dentsu Creative as its digital agency, and Adfactors PR as the Public Relations agency for all verticals (SAMCO Securities and MF). The partnerships are expected to boost brand presence in the industry and aid retail investors in successfully navigating and acing the capital market.
Commenting on the vision for evolution, Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Group, said, “SAMCO Group is delighted to announce its collaboration with Womb, Dentsu Creative, and Adfactors PR to drive synergies for increasing the brand’s visibility. We are committed to deliver exceptional services, and the partnerships are a testament to our endeavours. We envision engaging with a significantly larger customer base and strengthening our position as a leader in the industry through the holistic marketing initiatives and innovative campaigns.”
Elaborating on the partnerships, Ajay Dusane, Chief Growth Officer, SAMCO Securities, commented, “Womb’s expertise in strategic marketing will assist us in building our brand preference, and we share a common vision with Dentsu Creative of providing impactful digital marketing solutions. As with Adfactors PR, we aim to position SAMCO Securities in strategic media platforms as the investors’ preferred choice for providing wealth creation solutions.”
Expressing his views on the collaboration, Kawal Shoor, Founding Partner, The Womb said, “For both SAMCO and The Womb, it is a great cultural fit with our vision and deliverables. The Indian stock market is at a very interesting juncture with the number of investors and traders on the rise, thereby creating a need for effective handholding in their journey to success. We look forward to embark on this transformative journey with SAMCO Securities as they enable their customers to create wealth.”
The robust growth strategy facilitated by the partnerships will accelerate the brand’s expansion through increased communication outreach with its target audience.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Josh Talks launches City Champions
It is a platform to recognise and learn from urban changemakers, supported by Omidyar Network India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 7:36 PM | 2 min read
Josh Talks, a regional content and upskilling platform launched City Champions, a program that is supported by Omidyar Network India (ONI), an investment firm focused on impact. Through a multi-media campaign, the program aims to identify, recognize, and reward urban changemakers and grassroots organizations that work to improve Indian cities and is inviting applications until the 31st of March 2023.
Through this collaborative effort, Josh Talks and ONI aim to align with the Sustainable Development Goal of building sustainable cities and communities and the G20 priorities of "One Earth, One Family, One Future".
According to WUS (World Urbanization Prospects, 2018), by 2050 urban areas are expected to accommodate more than 50% of India's population. Cities are also engines of economic growth. The City Champions campaign focuses on eight thematic sectors which are at the cornerstone of holistic development of our cities - transportation, waste management, water & sanitation, service delivery, healthcare, disaster management and public commons, to empower changemakers and organizations with limited resources to expand their impact and drive change in our communities.
The campaign, guided by an expert panel of leaders from organizations such as SEWA Bharat, Piramal Foundation, Goonj, Doctors for You, Charities Aid Foundation, Reap Benefit, Transportation Research Group, and Praja, invites applications from urban grassroots organizations working on the eight thematic sectors mentioned above. Applicants can access the registration forms here.
Commenting on the conceptualization of the campaign, Supriya Paul, Co-Founder & CEO, Josh Talks said, "Josh Talks’ goal is to showcase stories of relatable role models who can inspire the youth to take action. City Champions is a leap forward in that direction. We are excited to partner with ONI to celebrate changemakers from the grassroots of India and hope that their journeys can mobilise the next generation to become agents of change in their own cities and communities.”
“By recognising change-makers working on urban issues, City Champions aims to create a network of sustainable support for entrepreneurs working in this space. The missions of these entrepreneurs, which is to improve cities, is also critical to positively impacting the lives of the Next Half Billion who form about 35% percent of the urban population. We look forward to supporting Josh Talks to build a platform that we hope will continue to spotlight Champions for a long time to come” said Shilpa Kumar (Partner), ONI
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saumya Bhushan joins S&P Global as Lead – Corporate Communications, South Asia
Prior to this, she was associated with Reckitt India as Lead – Corporate Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 6:59 PM | 1 min read
Saumya Bhushan has joined S&P Global as Lead – Corporate Communications, South Asia.
Prior to this, she worked with Reckitt India as Lead – Corporate Communications for over three years.
Bhushan announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “I am delighted to take on my new role as Lead-Corporate Communications, South Asia at S&P Global! Over the last few days, I have had a chance to interact with some colleagues both locally and globally! People are truly the heart and soul of this company! The happiness and passion in the faces around me threads everyone to deliver on S&P’s vision and purpose.. so enticing & inviting for me as a newcomer! Very special!
Here’s to a great beginning!”
Bhushan has more than 16 years of experience across multiple sectors. She also contributed to The Oberoi Group, Avian Media, Army Wives Welfare Association, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PR Pundit strengthens travel & hospitality with 9 new mandate wins
All mandates are aimed at driving strategic and integrated communications programmes in India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read
PR Pundit strengthened its travel and hospitality vertical with 9 new wins spanning across international hotels, online travel aggregator and a tourism board such as Baglioni Resort Maldives, Yatra.com, Six Senses Vana, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The St. Regis Goa Resort, The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon and Hyatt Regency Dehradun to name a few.
The travel and hospitality industry has witnessed a formidable surge, from being the most impacted industry during the COVID 19 epidemic, to emerging the strongest in the post pandemic world. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the travel market in India is projected to reach US$ 125 billion by FY27 from an estimated US$ 75 billion in FY20. The buoyant outlook for the sector is a result of the pent-up demand arising from the pandemic, thriving domestic leisure travel, and gradual increase in international travel.
Commenting on the recent wins, Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit, said, “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to represent the PR duties of a diverse set of travel and tourism entities, strengthening our overall travel & hospitality portfolio. India’s rich cultural heritage, places of natural beauty along with the demand for leisure travel, provides a significant opportunity to fully explore the potential of the sector. This year also marks 25 years of us delivering benchmarking work with our made-to-measure communications approach and skilful storytelling. We are excited to work with brands and organisations to optimize business objectives, shape perceptions and build salience them.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube