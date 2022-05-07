Fittr's new brand film encourages people to re-imagine fitness

Online fitness & nutrition platform Fittr launched its first core proposition-based ad film - ‘Fitness Made Forever’. The inspirational video showcases the true purpose of Fittr, as a brand that has set out to redefine and democratize Fitness for individuals who understand the ever-increasing importance of being fit and staying fit , and are looking for the right partner to support them through their journey.

With this communication, Fittr hopes to reach out to consumers and highlight that fitness is a lifestyle that can also be an enjoyable, sustainable journey. What sets Fittr apart is its personalized approach, which takes each individual’s preferences and lifestyle into account, and not one that’s ‘one-size-fits-all’.

The pandemic made everyone realise how fragile one’s health can be, along with emphasizing the true importance of keeping fit. While stepping out had its risks, Fittr ensured that everyone who wishes to be fit is able to do so right in the comfort of their homes. And with the dawn of the new post-pandemic era, Fittr now wants to take forward its vision of making 50 million people fit and unlock the ‘fittr life’ that awaits everyone wanting to get fitter.

Strategized along with the support of the creative team at FCB Ulka, the film will be aired on National News, Sports, Hindi GEC and South Regional along with Hotstar (OTT) and the Facebook/Google network from the digital standpoint. As the first core brand proposition film, the film conveys the intended culture of Fittr – one that is uplifting, motivating and non-compromising on living life to the fullest; all of this whilst achieving sustainable fitness results. It conveys a great narrative of how a fitter lifestyle can be maintained by making informed choices. The film elaborates this premise by beautifully showcasing fitness-driven decisions made in various situations that are either fun, inspire you to do more or moments that don’t hold you back from enjoying the finer things in life.

Speaking on the brand film launch, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr said, “We are extremely excited to launch our brand film – ‘Fitness Made Forever’ which truly exemplifies our philosophy of making fitness a way of life and enjoying every moment of it. At Fittr, we are proud of the 3 million+ strong community of fitness enthusiasts that we have built over the past few years. And with our series A funding, we are now well on our way to executing our growth strategy and creating a top-notch fitness and wellness platform. With this film, we want to further lay down a meaningful message which resonates with Fittr’s; in catering to the fitness needs of people by providing the most authentic and science-backed fitness knowledge, to help them lead a fit life forever”.

Along with the launch of the brand film, Fittr is also refreshing its app making it more nuanced ensuring the users have an even more engaging experience.

Here's the ad film:

Further adding to Fittr’s brand film launch, Romit Nair, ECD, FCB Ulka, Bangalore said, “We are happy to partner with Fittr on their journey to inspire people to become ever-better versions of themselves”. Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India added that, “More than just being an app that you download on your phone, Fittr is a mindset that you download into your consciousness. Fittr is something that will become a part of you, forever”.

