First Partners joins forces with Singapore-based Progressive Communications

First Partners announced its international foray through a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Progressive Communications. Progressive has recently been set up by industry veteran Tarun Deo, ex-Managing Director - Singapore and Southeast Asia, Golin and has besides First Partners in India, Peppercomm in the United States and the UK and specialist analytics firm Simply Thought as its strategic partners.

First Partners-Progressive combine would be able to offer a distinctive proposition to global and Indian clients seeking multi-market scalability and cutting-edge communication solutions.

Set up by industry veterans Atul Ahluwalia and Dilip Yadav along with Santanu Gogoi five years ago, First Partners has achieved global recognition for both the quality of its work and outstanding levels of creative excellence vindicated by consistently winning of international awards and felicitations. A key feature of First Partners’ model rests on senior industry talent providing bespoke and strategic business-outcome focused solutions to clients with complex needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partner, First Partners, said“I am glad we have found in Tarun a great partner with a lot of shared values, chief among them being excellence in whatever we do, our commitment to high-value innovative and industry defining work, and in providing solutions for CXO’s business challenges. I am confident that with First Partners coming on-board with the cohort of Progressive Communication, Peppercomm and Simply Thought, we will be able to offer a new class of solutions to clients across multiple geographies.”

According to Dilip Yadav, Founding Partner, First Partners, “The COVID-19 pandemic has reset the world order. Amidst the ensuing chaos, public relations emerged as a stream that continued to engage and deliver to clients through virtual means. Today, this has paved the way for a virtual PR agency model, and I believe there is room for niche, nimble, strategic communication partners to provide high-value solutions to brands across Asia and beyond.”

Added, Santanu Gogoi, Founding Partner, First Partners, “We are looking forward to our partnership with Progressive Communications to deepen our offering for international brands as well as Indian companies seeking expansion internationally”

Commenting on the tie-up, Tarun Deo, Founder and Managing Director, Progressive Communications, said, “I believe that there is tremendous value in taking the world to India and Indian companies to the world. Today marks a brand-new beginning for us in many ways. Our strategic association with First Partners along with Peppercomm and Simply Thought shows the way services could now be delivered in the future. Singapore holds undeniable value for businesses worldwide, is the centre of the new and vibrant Asia and a bridge for global brands seeking growth in India as a market of high interest as well for vibrant emerging technology Indian clients with global ambitions. I am confident, clients would find freshness and value in our collective offering”

