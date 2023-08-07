‘Building expertise in PR requires dedication & willingness to learn and adapt over time’
Dilip Yadav, co-founder, First Partners, shares how agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes as they recognise the value of transformational learning
It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Dilip Yadav, co-founder, First Partners, shares how agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes as they recognise the value of transformational learning.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
In the communications sector today, there is no denying the fact that the current generation brings many positive attributes to the table, including being bright, aware, and attuned to current trends. They possess ambition, strive for rapid success, and exhibit creativity and innovation in their approach to work.
However, there are certain factors where the current generation may fall short. One such area is the acceptance that the path to success can be arduous and require hard work, even becoming mundane at times. Another aspect that the current generation may lack is its ability for the necessary structured planning and execution. Additionally, there may be a tendency to prioritise self-interest over teamwork and enterprise. Cultivating a mindset that values the chain of command and recognises the importance of collaboration and working towards collective goals can enhance professional growth and overall success in the PR industry.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
While fair compensation is certainly an important aspect, companies are recognising that it is not the sole determining factor for talent retention, particularly with the impatient nature of Generation Z. A key consideration is the sense of self-worth that employees derive from their work. This encompasses factors such as the opportunity to engage in meaningful work, achieve success in their roles, receive recognition for their contributions and be treated fairly and equally. Aligning the company's value system with that of the employees also plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging and satisfaction.
Also, mentoring programs have emerged as an effective tool for talent retention. Providing guidance and support to employees through mentorship helps create a loyal and engaged workforce.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
PR professionals face unique challenges compared to other industries. One crucial skill that sets them apart is the ability to handle multiple variables simultaneously. Uncertainty in achieving desired outcomes despite putting in inputs is a common occurrence in PR. Mastering the art of controlling these variables requires skill and experience, which takes time to develop.
A significant challenge faced by the PR industry is the lack of patience among young professionals to hone this skill. Building expertise in PR requires dedication and a willingness to learn and adapt over time. Additionally, the availability of alternative career options in industries like IT, which offer more predictable and process-driven roles, attracts bright talent away from the PR field.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising various industries, including PR. While AI can automate certain tasks and provide valuable insights, its role as a mentor in helping young professionals adapt to industry norms is limited. Traditionally, PR has been perceived as an art form, with the belief that only those with innate artistic abilities can excel in the field. However, AI has shown that art can be generated using generative AI techniques, challenging this notion. Certain sub-tasks in PR, such as data gathering, sentiment analysis and creating visual or audio-visual content, can be performed by AI tools and applications.
However, the role of AI in mentorship is limited. AI algorithms, including those developed by OpenAI, come with disclaimers stating that their guidance cannot replace the recommendations of an expert. Mentorship inherently involves guidance and support from experienced individuals who can provide personalised insights, advice and industry knowledge. The expertise, experience and nuanced understanding of human behaviour and communication that mentors bring cannot be fully replaced by AI.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Mentorship programs in agencies are crucial for talent development in the PR industry. Agencies serve as fertile grounds for nurturing and learning, as evidenced by the numerous success stories of professionals who have risen to coveted positions in corporate communications after starting their careers in agencies. It is not uncommon to see professionals change jobs as cohorts of mentors and mentees.
Recognising the value of transformational learning, agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes. Senior members of the team are entrusted with the responsibility of mentoring, realising the impact it can have on talent growth and overall agency success. These mentorship programs facilitate knowledge transfer, continuous learning, skill development and the cultivation of a supportive and collaborative culture within agencies. These programs play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of PR professionals and ensuring the longevity and success of agencies in the ever-evolving industry.
Shivanjali Singh joins Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer
Prior to this, she was associated with Vodafone Idea
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 9:41 AM | 1 min read
Shivanjali Singh has joined Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Vodafone Idea.
Singh announced her move on LinkedIn saying, “Happy to share that I have joined Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Group, as the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, starting this month. In my new role, I have the exciting opportunity to help the organisation deliver on its commitment to the national cause of building #atmanirbharbharat through self-reliance in the energy sector. The spirit and passion of the people here to explore and produce energy for keeping the country running, is infectious! Excited to be on this team comprising of the best talent from India and across the world. I’m fuelled up for this new journey ahead!”
Singh is a seasoned professional with 20 years of work experience in corporate reputation management, product and brand building through PR, stakeholder communication incl., internal communication, issues management, crisis communication etc.
She also contributed to organisations such as NIIT, TBWA India PR and Perfect Relations.
Kaizzen, along with MOHAN Foundation, organises organ donation awareness campaigns
The month-long activity commenced on 2nd August 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:44 PM | 3 min read
Fostering a culture of compassion and altruism within the organisation, KaizzenCare, a social initiative by Kaizzen, has partnered with the MOHAN Foundation to organize an organ donation awareness campaign. The month-long activity commenced on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023, with a special session on the significance of organ donation by Ms Pallavi Kumar, Executive Director of MOHAN Foundation.
Over 150 employees of Kaizzen joined the session, actively engaging in the discussion and gaining valuable insights. Throughout the month, the campaign aims to motivate the clients, communication fraternity, key stakeholders, employees, friends and families about the life-saving impact of organ donation and encourage them to pledge to the cause.
Sharing his thoughts, Mr Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO of Kaizzen said, "Donating an organ is a selfless and noble deed. The gift of life is a priceless present that you can bestow upon anyone. It is an opportunity to live on in the cherished memories and warm smiles of those whose lives your singular act can transform, even after you have departed to the heavenly abode. There could not be any greater joy than this."
"Organ donation across the world faces numerous challenges that hinder its widespread implementation. We, as communicators, shoulder the responsibility to spread awareness and motivate. We have the potential to influence people, initiate the change we want to see in society, and create an impact. Through this initiative, we aspire to raise awareness and motivate everyone to participate in it. We are thankful to the MOHAN Foundation for such an enlightening session on this crucial subject," he added.
India has one of the world’s lowest rates of organ donation worldwide, standing at approximately 0.52 per million population. Consequently, the demand for organ donation surpasses its supply. Apart from lack of awareness, factors like cultural beliefs, inadequate infrastructure, collection issues, and transportation difficulties contribute to the low rates of organ donation in India.
Underlying the importance of organ donation, Ms. Pallavi Kumar, Executive Director of MOHAN Foundation said, "Considering the size of India's population, the number of people opting for organ donation is significantly low. There is a need to raise awareness regarding organ donations to motivate them to participate in this noble cause. We can achieve success only by fostering positive communication and engagement. Together, let us strive to make a difference and save precious lives.”
MOHAN Foundation, a Chennai-based not-for-profit organisation, is a pioneer in the field of organ donation and transplantation in India. It is committed to increasing the reach of the Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues Act (THOTA). The Government of India passed this act in 1994 to widen the scope of organ donation and put an end to commercial dealings in organs. The objective of the foundation is to create public awareness among a cross-section of the population, train healthcare professionals in transplant coordination, raise resources to promote organ donation efficiently, and more.
‘We focus on three aspects: learning, growth and engagement’
Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director, V360 Group, opens up about the importance to mentor and guide younger generations, help them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively
By Ruchika Jha | Aug 3, 2023 12:36 PM | 5 min read
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Kunal Kishore, founder and director, V360 Group, where he explained the importance to mentor and guide younger generations, help them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Today’s generation is uniquely gifted. They are smart, creative and have a profound understanding of the nuances of technology and the importance of the digital medium. Their thoughts infuse freshness and creativity into every aspect of the business. However, they fall short when it comes to patience. New-age professionals are in the habit of seeking instant gratification, which is not always possible in the workplace. Such expectations can lead to friction, damage interpersonal relationships and create trust issues. There is a simple solution, though. We must train them to focus on long-term goals and plan their career growth accordingly.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Talent retention is an ongoing process, which spans beyond just monetary factors. While compensation is one of the most important motivators for a professional, it is not the only factor contributing to retention. Organisations must ensure employees are proactively engaged within the system and don’t feel undervalued. We must create an ecosystem where professionals are appreciated and feel like they have a safe space to share their feelings. Further, a clear growth chart where employees can see their future with the company also boosts retention rates. At Value 360 Group, we ensure each employee has an open communication channel with their team leaders, HR, and all three founders. We continually seek feedback and address challenges, a practice that ensures retention and bolsters productivity across the board.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
I wouldn’t say challenges, but there is a lot of potential in the industry for professionals to level up by fortifying their skill sets. The industry is evolving at a dizzying pace, with technology causing significant transformation, and professionals must keep up. Organisations at their level and the industry at large are planning comprehensive upskilling initiatives to instil new-age skills among the talent pool. Agencies and industry bodies are planning events that offer lucrative opportunities to exchange learning and knowledge with professionals at all levels.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI is undoubtedly one of the industry's most significant and captivating advancements in the industry today. Its potential impact is far-reaching, making it crucial for professionals to recognise its importance and stay abreast of the latest developments. As the use of AI continues to grow exponentially, individuals must cultivate adaptability and agility to remain competitive in this ever-evolving landscape. Navigating the complex work environment driven by rapidly evolving technology necessitates the increasing importance of mentoring. With the pace of change, it becomes imperative for leaders to mentor and guide younger generations, helping them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively. While technical expertise remains crucial, developing soft skills, such as teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving, must also be emphasised, recognising their growing significance in the workplace. Finally, as the AI revolution progresses, individuals must strive to strike a balance between technical prowess and nurturing the human element of work through mentoring and the cultivation of essential soft skills.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At Value 360 Communications, we believe Young Guns are our future and will play an important role in our growth journey. While I cannot comment on the policies introduced by other agencies, we focus on three aspects: learning, growth and engagement. We have year-round training sessions for our team members across levels in the spirit of ongoing learning and development.
Proper training is critical to understanding the nuances of the changing industry landscape, and we have created a comprehensive knowledge exchange programme within the organisation. Through this, we encourage our team members to pursue in-demand skills in the segment and opt for cross-functional training to bolster their skillsets holistically.
We continually identify the best platforms for learning and upskilling and follow up with team members to ensure that their learning programme meets their goals as well as the company’s objectives. Additionally, we have created a culture where each milestone of a mentee is acknowledged and celebrated, thus providing an impetus for further upskilling.
PR Professionals is now Amazing Workplaces Certified
This is a recognition for workplaces that have created an exceptional work environment centered on the well-being and growth of employees
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 2:04 PM | 3 min read
PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, has announced that it has been certified as the Amazing Places to Work.
This recognition, awarded by Amazing Workplaces, affirms PR Professionals' dedication to creating an exceptional work environment centered on the well-being and growth of its employees.
Amazing Workplaces is a globally renowned organization that specializes in certifying organizations based on a comprehensive 9 pillar framework that constitutes the foundation of any thriving workplace. These pillars encompass vital aspects of an organization's culture, practices, and policies, ensuring a supportive and enriching work environment for all employees. The nine pillars of the Amazing Workplaces Certification that PR Professionals successfully fulfilled are Hiring & Retention, Culture, Compensation & Benefits, Employee Engagement, Rewards & Recognition, Internal Communication, Diversity Inclusion & Equity, Learning & Development and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).
Commenting on this Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PRP shared "We are thrilled to be certified as an Amazing Workplace. This recognition underscores our commitment to our employees' success and happiness, as they are the backbone of our organization. The culture of any organization is a shared responsibility of each and every team member, I thank my entire team at PRP who have made us an amazing workplace.”
Sharing insights Prakash Kumar, General Manager – HR, PRP shared “We take immense pride in being certified as an Amazing Workplace at PR Professionals. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit of our exceptional team. At PRP, we believe that fostering a culture of growth, respect, and creativity is the key to success, and this certification reaffirms that we are on the right path. Together, we create an environment where every individual thrives, making
PRP not just a workplace but a true home for our incredible PRP family.”
Achieving the Amazing Workplaces Certification is a testament to PR Professionals' unwavering dedication to its employees' well-being and personal growth. By excelling in all nine pillars, PR Professionals has not only elevated its workplace culture but also reinforced its position as a prominent player in the public relations industry. As an Amazing Workplace, PR Professionals is now part of an elite group of organizations that prioritize employee well-being and organizational excellence, setting a shining example for others to follow.
PR Professionals is a 360-degree public relations and communications agency that has been delivering quality and excellence since 2011 and has also initiated several philanthropic activities. It excels in providing end-to-end branding and customized public relations solutions that enable businesses to become market leaders. From humble beginnings, PRP today has 12 offices in India and six offices in offshore locations. The 150-member team shares Tiwari's passion for doing extraordinary things PR and making a difference to the underprivileged through philanthropic activities.
From Screen to Street: The global influence of Barbenheimer
Guest Column: Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations, writes on why Barbenheimer is a celebration of creativity, diversity, unity, and a dialogue on societal norms
By Madhukar Kumar | Aug 1, 2023 12:10 PM | 3 min read
In the pulsating heart of global pop culture trends, an intriguing phenomenon named Barbenheimer has seized our collective consciousness. This cultural shift, fueled by Greta Gerwig's subversive 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's profound 'Oppenheimer,' is captivating audiences across the globe and influencing a spectrum of industries, from fashion to gastronomy. As the founder of a PR agency, I find myself drawn into this cultural phenomenon that has even the likes of Elon Musk, British PM Rishi Sunak, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, U.S Senator Mike Lee, and many others either flocking to cinemas or eagerly planning their visit.
Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' offers a satirical, feminist interpretation of the universally recognized doll, challenging societal norms and expectations much like her previous work on 'Little Women.' The film ventures into Barbieland, a utopia where any doll can aspire to be anything, with Margot Robbie’s Barbie navigating existential crises and physical changes. These transitions, such as acquiring flat feet and cellulite, provide a comedic yet poignant critique of the unrealistic beauty standards the iconic doll has been accused of promoting. This film initiates discussions about gender equality, representation, and societal expectations, contributing to the surge of Barbenheimer.
Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer' provides a comprehensive exploration into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father of the atomic bomb." Nolan's narrative intricately weaves timelines, courtroom drama, romance, and scientific breakthroughs. Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer encapsulates a man intrigued by the limitless possibilities of science, later confronted with the devastating implications of his creation.
The phenomenon of Barbenheimer manifests the societal implications of these two films. 'Barbie' offers a feminist critique of societal expectations and gender norms, while 'Oppenheimer' reflects on the moral and existential consequences of scientific advancements. The compelling performances by Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, alongside the thought-provoking content, have transcended cinema, influencing our daily lives and conversations.
The reverberations of Barbenheimer have stimulated creativity across sectors. High-street fashion labels, cafes, and restaurants have embraced the allure of these films, embodying Barbie's iconic pink and Oppenheimer's sleek futurism. This wave has engendered a world suffused with cinematic magic, influencing how we perceive, interact, and think about our society.
Despite the dismissive voices labeling Barbenheimer as a mere marketing ploy, its unifying global effect is undeniable. It serves as a binding force, uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds, interests, and ages, echoing the universal charm of storytelling and cinema. The growing queues at cinemas and dynamic online discussions demonstrate the unifying power of Barbenheimer, an embodiment of pop culture's influence.
The anticipation for sequels and associated merchandise indicates that Barbenheimer is far from a transient trend. As more creators draw inspiration from it, we can expect a surge in art, music, and fashion extending the narratives of these films.
In essence, Barbenheimer is a celebration of creativity, diversity, unity, and a dialogue on societal norms. As the phenomenon gains momentum, endorsed by global figures, it reminds us of cinema's power to inspire, unite, and transcend the ordinary. As we navigate the future, let's embrace the spirit of Barbenheimer, a testament to the power of storytelling in shaping our world!
'Mentoring should also be connected with DEI initiatives of an organisation'
Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, says encouraging employees to upskill as agencies not only help them rise in their career but also put them in the growth mindset
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 31, 2023 12:34 PM | 5 min read
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, BCW India Group, where she emphasised on encouraging employees to upskill as agencies not only help them rise in their career, but also put them in the growth mindset.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Each generation is a reflection of the time it exists in. The current generation was born as digital natives. They are agile and exposed to a world of information. However, since they are relatively new to the industry, there are areas they need to work on—building industry knowledge, understanding client needs and navigating the changing media landscape. All that can be addressed if you inculcate a growth mindset in them. This means fostering curiosity, creativity and an openness to learning and taking on new challenges.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Pay challenges will always be an issue across organisations and sectors. However, the great resignation was not just motivated by pay challenges but by the bigger issue of employee (dis)engagement.
Our Expectations at Work study released in October last year revealed that in India, over half of the top 10 expectations for employees are around work culture, including the effectiveness of leadership decision-making, leader visibility, internal communication and employee voice. People realise that the nature of the employee-organisation relationship cannot be transactional. Rather, they need to feel a sense of purpose and a vision in working for the organisation. They also need to know that the organisation is invested in their growth and development.
Some of the ways we are managing this is through:
Focus on upskilling: We are emphasising the importance of continuous professional development and skill enhancement and provide regular opportunities to them for it. By encouraging employees to upskill, we don’t just help them rise in their career, we also put them in the growth mindset that I mentioned before.
Engagement and recognition: Engagement is not about having a pool table at work or giving freebies to your teams. It is about a deeper connect with your people, giving them a purpose to get behind, motivation to do their best and recognition when they deliver.
Open and transparent communication: Regular communication about the company's financial health and growth prospects can help employees understand the bigger picture and make informed decisions.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
A lot has happened in our industry in a very short time and young professionals need to adapt to the changes. The evolving media landscape, the complexities of influencer management, the accelerated pace of digital communication and the sheer extent of information and clutter out there are just some of the changes.
The second big challenge is the dearth of good talent. PR firms need to work closely with educational institutions to ensure that there is a constant connect between them and regular exchange of information and expertise.
And finally, the third challenge is the need demonstrate real measurable impact to the clients. Metrics for PR have changed over time. It is no longer about just coverage. There also needs to be behaviour change and business impact at the end of a public relations campaign.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence cannot replace a real mentor. However, AI can help them become more effective by analysing vast amounts of data and consumer insights to uncover unique angles and trends, automating mundane tasks to free up time for creative brainstorming, and offering personalised content recommendations to ensure engaging and targeted storytelling. This is why it’s important to note that AI has to coexist with humans as a tool and that the human intelligence cannot be replaced by AI.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Mentoring needs to be both, embedded in employee experience as well as be an intentional exercise. At BCW and WPP, there are several mentoring programmes for people at every level. Our flagship Associate Learning Programme (ALP) and leadership development programmes LEAP and TLP all have a strong mentoring element in them. BCW APAC has a formal mentoring programme called Edge. At the WPP level, there’s a specific women’s community called Stella for which, again, mentoring is the cornerstone. So, for young professionals, there are plenty of opportunities to be mentored.
Mentoring should also be connected with the DEI initiatives of an organisation. When you have a diverse group of people, they need mentoring so that the organisation can become a more equitable workplace for them.
Before I end, I also want to talk about the impact of mentoring on the mentor. It gives you self-confidence, makes you feel good about helping others and of course, looks good on the resume. So mentoring is a win-win for both, the mentor, and the mentee.
‘Promoting supportive work environment is vital for professionals to thrive’
Aman Gupta, managing partner, APAC, SPAG, A FINN Partners Company, shares how companies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 28, 2023 1:57 PM | 5 min read
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Aman Gupta, managing partner, APAC, SPAG, A FINN Partners Company, and explained how agencies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment that enriches employee satisfaction and engagement.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Young professionals are equipped with a lot of information through various platforms and have wealth of enthusiasm, creativity, and a passion to work with purpose. They come with ample zeal to learn new things and are always keen to try hands on different avenues. In the ever-evolving and dynamic communications industry, there is always a room for improvement and learning new things, and these young professionals are capable of embracing these learnings with a lot of curiosity if they are provided with proper guidance and mentorship. Their willingness to learn faster and multi task needs appropriate direction to structure their personal and professional growth.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
To address this issue, companies need to implement comprehensive talent management strategies. These strategies include offering competitive compensation packages that align with industry standards, providing opportunities for professional development and growth, especially organisations with global offices can encourage cross-cultural learning. Additionally, fostering a supportive work culture that values work-life balance and implementing recognition programs to acknowledge and reward exceptional performance are essential. Companies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment that fosters employee satisfaction and engagement.
At SPAG/FINN, we value true potential of people and acknowledge their contributions to the organisation. Alongside ensuring competitive compensation, we go beyond financial benefits to cultivate a positive work culture. We actively foster open communication among our employees, encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing across various offices and geographical locations. We encourage learning and upskilling through our internal learning and development program #LEAPforexcellence. We provide our employees with the opportunity to grow in different departments.
We prioritise the well-being of our employees by offering gym membership allowances for physical health and providing mental wellness allowances and leaves to support them during challenging times. Additionally, we conduct quarterly employee recognition programs. As a significant part of our employee recognition efforts, we have the "UNLOCKING POTENTIAL" program, which includes out-of-turn appraisals for employees who demonstrate exceptional performance.
Furthermore, we organise "FUNFridays" and "FINNish early Fridays" to ensure a healthy work-life balance and create an enjoyable work environment for our employees.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
Professionals in the communication industry face various challenges that can impede their progress. One significant challenge is the fast-paced nature of the industry, characterised by high-pressure situations and tight deadlines. These factors often contribute to burnout and increased stress levels among professionals, negatively impacting their overall well-being.
Another challenge stems from the constant evolution of the communication and media landscape. Professionals must continuously acquire new skills and stay updated with the latest trends, technologies, and digital platforms. This need for continuous learning and upskilling is crucial as PR is not limited to a single silo but involves integrated marketing, demanding professionals to adapt and evolve their strategic thinking, analytics, and digital skills. This ongoing process can sometimes lead to burnout and strain on professionals.
Additionally, the reputation of the communication industry for long working hours can adversely affect work-life balance. It is essential for companies to prioritise employee well-being and provide the necessary support to ensure a healthy balance between work and personal life. Addressing these challenges and promoting a supportive work environment are vital for professionals to thrive in the communication industry.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI-powered tools and platforms can provide valuable insights, data analytics and trend predictions, which can aid professionals in crafting effective integrated communications strategies. These technologies can also offer personalised learning experiences, allowing professionals to acquire new skills and knowledge at their own pace. While AI cannot fully replace human mentors, it can complement their guidance by providing an additional layer of support and resources.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
When it comes to mentorship programs, agencies should consider various policies to ensure their effectiveness. One important policy should be the establishment of a formal mentorship framework that clearly outlines the roles, responsibilities, and expectations of both mentors and mentees. This framework should include regular check-ins, goal setting, and opportunities for feedback and evaluation. Organisations with global leadership and access to various geographical locations must introduce cross-cultural training and growth opportunity. Another policy can be the selection of mentors who possess the necessary expertise and experience to guide young professionals effectively. Agencies should also encourage a culture of mentorship by fostering open communication, knowledge sharing and collaboration among team members. Additionally, providing resources and training programs that support mentorship initiatives can further enhance the overall effectiveness of mentorship programs.
