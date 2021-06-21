e4m Women Achievers Awards: Jury shortlists sheroes of PR & comms industry

The jury meet for the 2nd edition of ‘exchange4media Women Achievers Awards 2021’ took place virtually on Saturday, 19th June, 2021. Among the various entries received, the jury shortlisted the best among the rest to be part of the grand event.

Exchange4media PR and Corp Comm Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2021 salutes the formidable spirit of the women in the communication industry. The Women Achievers Summit will bring together the women leaders, achievers and trendsetters to touch upon the opportunities and challenges in the communication industry. Women Achievers Awards are the celebration of womanhood and the contribution of their relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of public relations and communications. Through the 2nd edition, exchange4media would identify, acknowledge and felicitate the women leaders who are shaping the industry through their incredible work. Through this initiative, we will also laud the agencies, corporates who are doing remarkable work by encouraging gender diversity in their work culture.

The jury comprised of stalwarts from the public relations, corporate communications and marcomm fraternity, which included Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Business World and exchange4media Group; Nidhi Hola, Director – Integrated Marketing, Microsoft; Partha Ghosh, VP & Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, Samsung; Rama Paul, Vice President – Marketing, ABP Network; Sanjeev Handa, Sr. VP and Head of Corporate Communication, Maruti Suzuki; Subhayu Mishra, MD & Head - Corporate Affairs, Standard Chartered Bank; Jasrita Dhir, Head - Marketing & Communications, Antara Senior Living (A MAX Group Company); Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruderfinn India; Pallavi Singh, Senior Business Advisor; Abhishek Gulyani, Chief Executive Officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, India; Ruchira Jaitly, Head of Marketing, India at HMD Global; Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing – Consumer, Products at Pidilite; and Prachi Mohapatra, Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The jury was divided into two separate virtual groups where they assessed the nominations on several criteria, including their leadership skills, accomplishments, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Jury members independently inspected each entry and evaluated them based on their respective judging parameters. In some cases, there were joint winners.

The jury members virtually debated on who should make the final cut with intense discussions that lasted for over six hours to judge all the nominations.

The jury members were drawn by entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment. Nominations that showcased a relevant, niche, integrated and innovative PR and communications approach and conceptualized something distinctive received close attention.

Names of final winners will be unveiled on the day of the virtual summit and awards ceremony on 2nd July, 2021. So, stay tuned for more information!

