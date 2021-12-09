e4m unveils Top 100 Influential Game Changers 2021 list

The third edition of exchange4media’s ‘Top 100 Influential Game Changers’ list was announced on December 8, 2021, in a grand event at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. The list recognised and honoured the top 50 PR professionals and top 50 corporate communications professionals who have changed the dynamics of the industry through their hard work, vision, leadership skill and clout.

The pandemic has helped highlight the importance of the communications domain in crucial times. Leaders, through their vision and wisdom, have helped the industry take new strides. This year has been challenging for all communication professionals. It is therefore important to acknowledge how PR and Corporate Communication professionals have helped fire up brand images in the time of crisis, have led by examples and are role models in their respective areas of expertise.

The top 100 awardees were chosen and shortlisted from over 200 + nominations received following a robust internal auditing process by exchange4media’s editorial team. The jurors have carefully curated the list of winners who have led by example and are role models in their respective areas of expertise.

Here are the Top 100 Influential Game Changers:

