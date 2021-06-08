e4m to unveil lists of top 25 PR and Social Change campaigns

This is the first edition of the initiative; the winners' lists will be announced in August

The Public Relations and Corporate Communications industry has been going through erratic times in the wake of the pandemic. Despite that, the industry has showcased tenacity, putting its best foot forward to combat the challenging times.

The communication industry not only adapted to the challenges of the pandemic but also created meaningful conversations for brand recalls, positioning and social change for their clients. To honour the exceptional work executed in these trying times, exchange4media has announced the launch of the Top 25 Best PR Campaigns List and Top 25 Social Change Campaigns by Brands List to recognize, motivate and felicitate the efforts put in by PR agencies and in-house corporate communication teams of brands.

The lists will comprise top-performing campaigns done between March 2020-2021, selected by our in-house editorial team and jury.

The Top 25 best PR Campaigns will be evaluated based on the overall impact, the key objectives of the campaign, messages disseminated, consumer behaviour changes, impact on the business of the brand and steps takes to bring the campaign on the ground, i.e podcast, influencer marketing, digital, offline and more.

The Top 25 Social Change Campaigns by Brands list will have social change campaigns by in-house corporate communication teams of brands. The campaigns will be evaluated based on the overall impact on the consumer, key messaging that led to social change, kind of social changes brought it, use media landscape in amplification and brand CSR objectives.

The final lists will be announced in August 2021. Stay tuned for more information.

