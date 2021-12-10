e4m announces ‘Top 25 Campaigns by PR Agencies 2021’ list

This is our first annual initiative to select the best impactful PR campaigns

exchaneg4media group proudly unveils its first-of-its-kind ‘Top 25 Campaigns by PR Agencies 2021’ list. This list recognises and honours the campaigns done by PR agencies that have made a noticeable impact in the wake of the pandemic.

The pandemic has been hard on the world and one of the industries that have taken the biggest has been that of PR and Corporate Communications. But the determination and resilience of PR and Corp Comm professionals to overcome the odds and adapt to new modes and methods of communications and to keep the ball rolling is noteworthy and appreciable, to say the least. It is this undaunting zeal that e4m aims to honour through this unique list.

A few notable and impactful campaigns that were it to the list include ‘Stand Up Against Street Harassment’ by Genesis BCW (agency) for brand L’Oreal, ‘United by Cause’ by PR Pundit (agency) for brand Benetton and ‘The Preferred Safe Social Messenger in Skeptical Times’ by Adfactors PR for brand Telegram.

The campaigns are selected and shortlisted one several parameters, including campaign objective, message delivered, overall impact and consumer behaviour change among others.

This is a list and not a ranking.

