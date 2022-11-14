Davidson PR and Communications receives PR mandate for Hyatt Regency Trivandrum

The agency will be responsible for all PR activities concerning the hotel

Davidson PR and Communications (DPC) has announced that it has partnered with Hyatt Regency Trivandrum for Media and Public Relations Services. As part of the mandate, DPC will be responsible for all the PR activities concerning the hotel.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Davidson PR and Communications to widen our horizon and visibility for Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. Hyatt is a name synonymous with grandeur, luxury, and hospitality. With the opening of Hyatt Regency Trivandrum, we’re hoping that DPC will help us reach the right audience,” said Rahul Raj, General Manager, Hyatt Regency, Trivandrum.

Speaking about the collaboration, Richy D Alexander, CEO, and Founder of Davidson PR and Communications said, “We are looking forward to working with Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. This is the third Hyatt property that we are consulting for in Kerala. The team is eager to put forth several traditional and modern PR strategies to create a great impact and bring the hotel to the forefront.”

