D2C fashion platform Cloudtailor ropes in Shailendra Shyamsukha as Head of Brand & Comm

Cloudtailor, a D2C platform that delivers personalized tailoring and fashion solution for women globally, has announced the appointment of Shailendra Shyamsukha, as their Head of Brand & Communication. Shyamsukha's domain expertise of over 10 years will enable him to accomplish Cloudtailor’s brand narrative through effective and strategic integrated communication approach. He will also lead the brand’s marketing activities and campaigns on a national level, aligning with the business expansion plans in the coming months.

Shyamsukha comes with a wealth of experience, holding pivotal positions at Law & Kenneth and Saatchi & Saatchi, handling notable brand portfolios like Renault India, Visa, Zee and many more where he was also adept at mentoring and developing team and directing them in finding creative solutions, executing marketing strategies across digital and offline channels to drive engagement and managing digital-first marketing. He has also worked across categories like Auto, BFSI, Retail, Entertainment, Education & Real estate.

Shailendra Shyamsukha expressed his views upon joining Cloudtailor, “I am ecstatic to be part of the ever-growing startup economy and being part of a brand like Cloudtailor that's solving the problem that every woman faces when thinking about ready-to-stitch fashion by making the entire process convenient and easy to use. I look forward to utilizing my experiences in further elevating the brand position and imagery.”

Adding to this, Mahesh Patel, Co-Founder at Cloudtailor said, “I am excited to welcome Shailendra to the Cloudtailor family. With his hands-on skills and knowledge in establishing strategies, I believe his leadership skills will pave way for Cloudtailor towards growth, creativity and development. Shailendra is a passionate and true brand expert in digital and direct-to-consumer experiences. As we continue to accelerate our growth and expansion through physical business, Shailendra will spearhead our brand’s ability to connect with our global consumer base through the creation of meaningful and authentic consumer touchpoints.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)