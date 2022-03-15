Cleartrip appoints Divya Kumar as Director- Public Relations

Online travel company Cleartrip has announced a series of senior appointments to spearhead the company’s aggressive growth expansion plans and focus on execution of its strategic priorities. The appointments include the heads of Strategy, Hotels & Accommodation, Flights, Corporate Communications and B2B.

Divya Kumar has been appointed as Director of Public Relations. In her new role, Kumar will focus on building and spearheading the development, advancement and execution of the company’s corporate communications strategy. She was previously leading the Public Relations and Sustainability mandate at AirAsia India. Before joining the field of corporate communications, Divya started her career at NDTV Hindu, in the News & Events department. Throughout her career spanning over 11 years, Divya has worked closely with the senior leadership team as a strategic advisor providing in-depth expertise in change management, crisis response, maneuvering corporate and consumer crises.

Karthick Prabhu D, who will Head Strategy at Cleartrip has been a part of the travel tech industry for over 17 years with various travel brands such as Treebo hotels, Sabre, IDS Next, to name a few. As a product management leader, he has helped launch products that solve customer pain points, boost revenue, introduced an industry-first product as a tablet-based property management system, and got one of the apps featured in the "Best In India'' category in the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store.

Gaurav Patwari has been named Vice President – Air category. Patwari who was most recently associated with GoFirst, will use his 16 years of rich experience in the travel and aviation industry to help further build Cleartrip’s air travel vertical. He will be responsible for meeting the air business’s P&L targets while also developing a multi-year strategy for the company's evolution and expansion.

Flipkart veteran Manu Sasidharan who has taken over as Senior Director – Hotels & Accommodation was the business head of Myntra's men's fashion segment prior to joining Cleartrip. Sasidharan has worked with companies such as General Motors India and Bajaj Auto Limited. He intends to use his diverse expertise to structurally rebuild and relaunch the hotels and accommodation category, with a strong emphasis on greater customer experience.

Speaking of the senior appointments, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO at Cleartrip, said, “Cleartrip is at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory, and we seek to excel in every area we operate in. Building the right leadership team across verticals is crucial as senior leaders serve as catalysts in exponentially accelerating our overall growth. The new leadership team and I have a clear vision to take the Cleartrip brand forward and I believe that the new appointments will be invaluable additions to our senior management team on our journey to bringing disruption and innovation in the travel industry.”

With these appointments, the company is gearing us for its next phase of growth across its business verticals and further plans to ramp up its employee strength by 60% by the end of the year. The hiring encompasses redefining the organizational culture and strengthening values inline with its growth plans.

