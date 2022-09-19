Biryani by Kilo unveils campaign showcasing how Hyderabad loves its biryani

Biryani By Kilo has tested drone delivery in the biryani capital of India, Hyderabad. The brand tested the first few drone deliveries successfully with select patrons who were delighted to receive their biryani sooner than expected in an extraordinary manner. The brand has expanded its operations in the city with nine delivery outlets, including one Dine-in outlet at Banjara hills, the most opulent location.

“To make the outlet launch of Hyderabad a special and memorable one, the brand has delivered its offerings through drones. The drone launch has been a test to explore future possibilities of delivering fresh Dum cooked handi Biryanis’ through new-age technology. The brand has launched a digital film showcasing how Hyderabad love its biryani- tender, juicy, dum-cooked, fresh, spicy, authentic and more & building excitement among biryani lovers.

"Biryani By Kilo has always focused on delighting its patrons through quality and delectable food offerings. It gives us immense happiness to establish the brand in the biryani capital of India where people associate biryani with traditions, culture and authenticity. The brand is known for constantly innovating and experimenting with the menu and introducing new techniques into the system. With the drone launch, we aimed to build excitement among our consumers and celebrate the new milestone with them. We will continue to explore and test drone delivery in the future to keep delivering the freshest biryani across India.” said Rishabh Verma, Executive Vice President, Biryani By Kilo

