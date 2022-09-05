‘Being a people-intensive industry, I believe PR must become people-centric industry too’

In this edition of e4m PR & Corp Comm’s 30 Under 30 series, Tulshe Agnihotri, Account Manager, Ruder Finn India, talks about her win and technologies like AI, metaverse and Web 3.0

The exchange4media PR and Corp Comm’s 30 Under 30 Awards identifies next-generation leaders in the PR and corporate communications industry. It honours some of the brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers of the industry under the age of 30.

The ‘30 Under 30 series’ features winners who share their experiences and trends that have been observed in the domain and where they see themselves in the next five years.

In today’s series, we speak to Tulshe Agnihotri, account manager, Ruder Finn India.

Excerpts:

How does it feel to be recognised and honoured for your contribution to the industry?

I am excited to be a part of the E4M 30 under 30 winners list this year. Being recognised by a jury of industry veterans and leaders is an excellent source of motivation for the young professionals who look up to them. In addition to the ones being recognised, I think this platform also acts as a source of aspiration for others to be a part of the list. I thank all the jury members and the E4M team for taking the time and hosting this entire series.

What are the key trends that you have noticed in the past year in the PR and Corp Comm domain?

The world is transforming with the constant evolution of technology, and the PR industry does not remain untouched. The newer avenues that technology opens, like AI, metaverse and Web3.0, have transformed how we communicate. With the integration of AI into the communications business, we will see a deeper transition in storytelling. I believe what we have seen here is just the tip of the iceberg, and there is much more to see and experiment with when it comes to storytelling in the future. In addition, data-backed storytelling is also gaining prominence in the industry. The emphasis has now shifted to driving campaigns and stories that impact the audience.

What is that one industry lesson/ experience that you will carry with you throughout your career?

The PR industry has undergone so many changes in the last five years. I feel blessed to have witnessed the industry in the pre-covid era, where work from the office was routine, to a time when the industry and organisations have undergone many changes to adapt to the outside environment. Amid all the turmoil, I realised the importance of the people you are surrounded by. The success of the individual members defines the success of a team. While PR has always been a people-intensive industry, I believe it must become a people-centric industry too.

The second learning or motto I would want to keep with myself throughout my journey is to never stop evolving. Learning and unlearning are integral to being a great communicator, and one should always look forward to adopting newer technology to build great campaigns.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

My mantra in life is to learn, adapt and evolve. The pandemic has changed how we think and operate; with launches going online and unboxings happening on metaverse, the world is moving towards digital first. In the coming five years, I would like to expand my horizon to cover brands across different segments, especially the ones dealing in metaverse, cryptocurrencies and NFTs, to build a niche for myself.

Further, with web3 slowly gaining prominence and more and more brands engaging in communication on the metaverse, using VR and AR mediums to drive campaigns, I would want to indulge myself in the same. While in the last two years I have pushed myself to think beyond the traditional PR outreach to build integrated campaigns, including TVCs, and social campaigns, in the coming years, I look forward to expanding the horizon to drive campaigns leveraging the web3, AR and VR technologies and creating a deeper impact on the users.

