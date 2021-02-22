Ashutosh Munshi elevated as Head of Brand APAC at Edelman

Munshi will report to Edelman’s Global Chair of Brand and F&B, Megan Van Someren, as well as Stephen Kehoe, CEO of Edelman Asia-Pacific

Edelman has elevated Ashutosh Munshi, the network’s Head of Brand for India, as Head of Brand for the Asia Pacific. In this capacity, Munshi will report to Edelman’s Global Chair of Brand and F&B, Megan Van Someren, as well as Stephen Kehoe, CEO of Edelman Asia-Pacific.

The appointment follows a year of growth for the agency’s Brand practice, both globally and in the region. In line with the findings of Edelman’s Brand Trust research, the regional leadership role aims to help brands reimagine how they earn consumer trust amidst a changing landscape. Munshi is tasked with overseeing the launch of new regional capabilities for the Brand practice, involving stronger integration and collaboration acrossEdelman’s strategy, creative, data and analytics, influencer, digital and public relations capabilities.

“As we look ahead at the new year and at the continuous shifts in consumer expectations, how brands behave matters more than ever before,” says Van Someren. “The time is now for brands to step up and put trust at the helm - and not just through communication, but through action and advocacy.

“We are delighted to have Ashutosh take on this new role, to which he brings over twenty years of experience integrating and delivering strategic, creative and insight-driven work. Work that achieves tangible and measurable business outcomes for client partners.”

Kehoe adds: “Our Brand Practice at Edelman continues to lead the industry. Whether it is Adidas in China, GSK in Australia, Oatly in Hong Kong or PepsiCo in India, our Brand team in Asia-Pacific continues to produce award-winning work for our clients.

“As a testament to our talent and commitment to grow from within, I am proud to see Ashutosh now take the lead in launching new regional capabilities for our Brand practice, setting the bar higher in areas of brand obsession, curiosity and excellence.”

An industry and Edelman veteran, Munshi joined the firm 18 years ago and has worked in its Mumbai, London and New York offices during this time. As Head of Brand for Edelman India and Regional Client Lead on the Unilever business, he has led the market’s Brand and Creative teams on the creation of new communications products for authentic influencer marketing, brand campaign risk assessments and the firm’s earned creative capability.

“This year has seen a paradigm shift in how brands need to communicate and engage with consumers and society at large,” says Munshi. “At Edelman, we believe that it has become even more critical for brands to navigate these changes, in order to earn attention and play a larger role in society. This involves adopting a marketing approach reset that places the action at the core, striking the right tone with earned-centric creative ideas, and using trusted voices and credible peer channels. I look forward to bringing this thinking to our clients across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Throughout his tenure at Edelman, Munshi has led teams and work win industry honours in the areas of Public Relations (Campaign India, Campaign Asia, Sabre Awards), Creativity (Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia, Tambuli) and Creative Effectiveness (Effie Awards). He has been recognised by industry bodies for his talent and expertise, serving as a Cannes Lions panellist and juror at Marketing and PR awards, including the APAC Effie Awards. He has also been named in Reputation Today’s‘40 under 40 List of Communications Professionals in India’ and The Holmes Report’s2016 ‘Innovator 25 Group’ in Asia-Pacific.

Rakesh Thukral, Managing Director of Edelman India, adds: “Under Ashutosh’s leadership, we have developed a brand marketing offering in India that delivers creative solutions to earn attention and trust, and therefore drive true impact for our clients. With his expanded role, we look forward to taking this vision to the next level, in India and across the region.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)