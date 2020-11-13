Arvind Fashions Limited appoints Shailesh Chaturvedi as MD & CEOx

Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL) today named Shailesh Chaturvedi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from February 1, 2021. Chaturvedi was previously the Managing Director and CEO, PVH-Arvind brands, a joint venture that houses eminent brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, and also led the Arrow brand for Arvind Fashions. J Suresh, the current MD and CEO, who will be retiring later this year, will work closely with Chaturvedi to ensure a smooth transition. After stepping down from his active role, he will continue on the AFL board and also advise the board on key strategic issues.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Lalbhai, Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Arvind Fashions Limited said, “We would like to thank Suresh for his contribution and dedication in creating a great platform for us to build on. Under his leadership over the past 15 years, Arvind Fashions has built some of India’s most aspirational brands, which are poised to grow rapidly in the years to come. I would like to wish Shailesh the best in his new role at the company, and am confident that he will lead us successfully in our next phase of growth."

Elaborating on the route map for the company and its new leadership, Kulin Lalbhai, Director, Arvind Fashions Limited said, "Shailesh is one of our strongest leaders who has successfully grown several of our brands over the last 15 years. He joined Arvind in 2006 to lead Tommy Hilfiger and has been instrumental in establishing it as one of the most admired and aspirational brands in the country.

He has deep expertise in working with international brands that gives him a unique insight into bringing global best practices into Indian market, which will be very valuable to AFL going forward. With his proven strength in building strong brands, Shailesh is well-equipped to take over this mantle and help us drive value for all our stakeholders.”

Arvind Fashions has a clearly articulated game plan to achieve its business goals going forward where the company will focus its energy and resources on 6 key brands, rapidly scale up its business through digital capabilities and continue expansion into adjacent categories to provide global fashion experiences to Indian consumers. With growing preference for casual wear and the festive season spurring recovery, the company is well poised to gain steady growth momentum.

Speaking on his appointment, Shailesh Chaturvedi, Arvind Fashions Limited, said, "Arvind Fashions has an extremely powerful portfolio of brands which are market leaders in their respective segments. I am looking forward to working with the team at AFL to steer these brands through their next phase of growth. I am grateful to the board for this opportunity and look forward to an exciting journey of rapid growth and excellence for the company."