Arvind Fashion ropes in Soumali Chakraborty as Head of Marketing for Arrow

Arvind Fashions Limited announces the appointment of Soumali Chakraborty as Head of Marketing for premium professional wear brand Arrow. Soumali will lead Arrow’s strategic marketing and communications efforts to drive business growth. As a part of the leadership team, she will be responsible for devising and executing Arrow’s marketing strategy.

With a decade of experience in the textile and apparel industry, Soumali joins Arrow after a successful stint at Soch Apparels Pvt. Ltd. where she led PR, communications, social media and influencer marketing efforts for the brand. She has previously held managerial roles at AbbVie, Arvind Limited and Mirah Hospitality. Soumali is a seasoned professional with a deep understanding of business dynamics and a strong balance of analytical and creative skills. She graduated from MICA’s prestigious post graduate program in Brand Communications and Digital Marketing, with a specialization in content marketing and marketing analytics. Soumali also has an MBA in Marketing from EIILM Kolkata. As she takes on the new role she is kicked up about the brand's story telling approach and increasing the brand's digital footprint.Soumali in her previous stints has been pivotal in launching digital innovations.

“Arrow is a dynamic brand with some of the most skilled professionals in the industry. It is an exciting time- the apparel sector is coming back stronger than ever post-pandemic. I look forward to working with the leadership team to create a robust marketing strategy and contribute to Arrow’s distinguished legacy.” said Soumali.

