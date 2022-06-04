Arun Mittal joins Lenskart as Lead – Public Relations

Prior to this, Mittal was associated with PR Pundit as Senior Account Director

Arun Mittal has joined Lenskart as Lead – Public Relations.

Prior to this, Mittal was associated with PR Pundit as Senior Account Director where he worked for five years.

Mittal is a seasoned public relations strategist, with 13 years of extensive experience in crafting and driving narratives for new-age businesses and start-ups. He engaged in community building and media relations, corporate communications, events and communications planning, issues and crisis management, cause-related marketing, niche and online promotion, and website content management.

Throughout his career, Mittal has contributed to notable agencies and corporates namely CashKaro.com, Goodword Media Pvt. Ltd., Clea PR and Mercedes-Benz Italia.

