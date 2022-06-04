Advertisement

Arun Mittal joins Lenskart as Lead – Public Relations

Prior to this, Mittal was associated with PR Pundit as Senior Account Director

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 4, 2022 9:22 AM  | 1 min read
Mittal

Arun Mittal has joined Lenskart as Lead – Public Relations.

Prior to this, Mittal was associated with PR Pundit as Senior Account Director where he worked for five years.

Mittal is a seasoned public relations strategist, with 13 years of extensive experience in crafting and driving narratives for new-age businesses and start-ups. He engaged in community building and media relations, corporate communications, events and communications planning, issues and crisis management, cause-related marketing, niche and online promotion, and website content management.

Throughout his career, Mittal has contributed to notable agencies and corporates namely CashKaro.com, Goodword Media Pvt. Ltd., Clea PR and Mercedes-Benz Italia.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Lenskart Arun Mittal Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr a
Show comments
You May Also Like
sowmya

DealShare appoints Sowmya Shenoy as Director-Public Relations
17 hours ago

GIRISH

‘Monitoring audience sentiment is now more important than ever’
19 hours ago

zee live

Zee Live elevates Meenakshi Samantaray as VP- Marketing, Public Relations & Partnerships
2 days ago