Archetype wins integrated communications mandate for GreyOrange

The agency will be responsible for delivering an effective employer brand as well as an overall communications program to GreyOrange

GreyOrange, a provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through AI-driven software and robots, has awarded its communications mandate to Archetype (formerly Text100).

Archetype has been entrusted with the crucial task of reinforcing GreyOrange’s employer brand globally – with an added focus on driving the tech and corporate brand positioning in India. This will be an integrated remit spanning social, digital, creative, PR and employee advocacy.

“We are thrilled to partner Archetype to drive our brand reputation in India as well as our global employer proposition. Their integrated consulting and execution capabilities, as well as the ability to appreciate the nuances of what our brand needs now and in the short term without losing sight of the big picture or the long term, will prove crucial to driving our positioning in these dynamic times.” said, Gopal Krishna, Director, Marketing and Communications, GreyOrange.

Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India and Senior Vice President, APAC at Archetype, said, “We are delighted to work with GreyOrange and partner them as they redefine “what’s next” in eCommerce fulfillment, robotics, and AI. We are excited to deliver an effective employer brand as well as an overall communications program to support their mission to solve some of the world’s most complex business problems.”

Archetype has been operating in India for close to 25 years now. Our technology credentials continue to be strong, but over the last decade, we have consciously diversified our portfolio and today, service a host of verticals - notably those that leverage technology for their competitive advantage.

