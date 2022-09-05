Agritech start-up Otipy unveils #ChawaniFirSe campaign

The brand will be offering veggies to its new customers at only 25 paise

Agritech startup Otipy has launched campaign #ChawanniFirSe that offers fresh farm vegetables at 25paise. Otipy has announced chawanni hour every day for a month which started from 23rd August and will go on till 20th September and the brand will be offering veggies to its new customers at only 25 paise.

Otipy follows a special supply chain model of 12 hours delivery where it procures fresh farm produce directly from the farmers in the evening and gets it delivered to the doorsteps of its customers through a network of its resellers/channel partners by early morning.

Through this distinctive campaign, the start-up is providing a chance to the consumers to not only relive old days but also adding nostalgic elements where people could get chemical-free fresh fruits and vegetables at a price as low as 25 Paisa. The tagline of the campaign “Ab Mehengai par hoga waar jam ke Kyunki #ChalegiChawaniFirSe. Offering a chance to their customers to relive an era where Chawanni used to hold a significant value.

The start-up will be promoting its campaign through different mediums like; billboard advertisements, radio jingles and on digital platforms. The objective of this campaign is to build the distinctiveness around the brand not only to drive more traction and attract customers but also educating Otipy’s offering of Fresh farm vegetables. The campaign revolves around the fun and nostalgic elements of Chawani creating both emotional and fun recall of the coin in a quirky way.

“With the launch #ChawaniFirSe campaign we have attempted to bring forth the memories of old times and emphasizing on the importance and worth of 25 Paisa . We are also running ‘Deal ne ye kaha hai dil se, Haan Chawanni Chal rahi hai fir se OTIPY mei’ campaign on radio and have been receiving an overwhelming response. Our endeavor behind this campaign is to create awareness of our offerings and make Otipy, the most preferred platform which offers its unique features and fresh and organic produce.” said Varun Khurana, CEO and Founder, Otipy.

Apart from fresh farm fruits and vegetables, Otipy also offers FMCG items, dairy, and bakery products and is aggressively expanding its product portfolio by adding new categories and products to it. The start-up has recently entered West India by launching in Mumbai and nearby cities and is aiming to expand to newer geographies in near future.

