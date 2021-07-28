Otipy appoints Pranit Arora as Senior Vice President - Growth and Marketing

Otipy, community group buying platform for fresh produce, has announced the appointment of Pranit Arora as Senior Vice President - Growth and Marketing. Arora has close to a decade of experience in leadership roles across growth and marketing with companies like Reckitt Benckiser, OYO and GoMechanic.

In his new role Arora will be responsible for rapidly growing the network of community leaders, consumers and strengthening Otipy's growth/marketing playbook which will be implemented across multiple geographies within the country.

Varun Khurana, Founder & CEO, Otipy Said “We are in a rapid scale up phase and plan to double up our community leader base within this year. With Pranit’s rich leadership experience both in startups as well as MNCs we believe he is perfectly suited for driving this goal.”.

Commenting on his appointment, Pranit said, “Otipy is smartly leveraging the community group buying model and building a unique ecosystem of community leaders who are delivering farm fresh produce and daily essentials at the doorstep of consumers. This creates a new distribution ecosystem that has disruptive potential, especially for the fresh produce category. I am excited about working on this massive opportunity “

Recently, Otipy has raised a series A funding of USD $10.2 million (Rs 76 crores). Launched in 2020, Otipy sources over 2,500 tonnes of fresh produce every month from 10,000+ farmers across the country and works with 5000+ community leaders (mainly women) across Delhi NCR.

