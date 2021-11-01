'Activities like influencer engagement have emerged as massive attraction for clients'

After the Covid-19 outbreak, professionals have been surprised by how rapidly and effectively technologies for videoconferencing and other forms of digital collaboration got adopted. For many, the results were better than they imagined. Individuals have replaced the traditional medium of information and are consuming content from social media, podcasts, short-form, and video content.

To discuss more on upcoming trends and engagement, e4m spoke to Nikky Gupta, Co-founder & Director at Teamwork Communications Group where she shared her views on the Communications industry undergoing changes and also how they are working for the benefit of their employees.

Professionals have now adapted to the hybrid working model. Do you think it will be easy to go back to the same routine as offices are now reopening?

While the reaction may broadly vary from person to person, the general mood is upbeat. Going back to the office is something many employees in our industry were looking forward to. However, few of them have become quite used to it. This is because, by its very nature, public relations is all about interacting with people. With phenomena like zoom fatigue and vaccination covering many people, especially in the cities, professionals are eager to meet their colleagues in person. It is not easy to plan rosters or continue all work with masks on for hours together, but the initial reaction shows they are willing to do what it takes to come to work in person. Keeping things in mind, We at Teamwork have introduced a hybrid model. We have begun with two working days and switched to 3 days after Diwali.

During the pandemic, the agencies and corporates have recruited many young talents to their organizations. Do you think they are prepared for joining physically?

On the contrary, they are the ones who are more eager as they have never met their new colleagues in person. However, it is essential to ensure that they are fully vaccinated and follow the office's COVID protocol.

How have businesses and firms adapted to the changed norms due to the pandemic?

The pandemic has undoubtedly highlighted the importance of technology and integrating it seamlessly into operations. Companies have also adopted group calls that replaced in-person hustles. Business meetings also essentially went virtual, and it is only of late that clients and prospective clients have started meeting face to face. To an extent, the cost of sanitization and following such COVID protocols have added to the operation costs, but since all are not safe from COVID until all are safe, we follow the norms in letters and spirit. It's been 1.5 years since people have been working remotely, now everyone is looking forward to going back to everyday life.

Post-Pandemic, what are the employees' demands? What perks are you able to provide them?

After the pandemic, all the employees are looking for a safe work environment, following all the protocols that can help them stay healthy. Vaccination is the other thing that we are promoting and to do so we have a vaccination policy in place. Employees getting their first and second dose of vaccines are eligible for a special 2-day leave that is over and above the annual leaves, which allows them to address vaccine-induced discomforts like pain and fever.

How will you take care of the employees who have recovered from covid-19 disease?

As a healthcare-focused PR firm, we are mindful of the challenges an employee who recovered from COVID-19 may have faced. Employees recovered from COVID are being provided with a comprehensive understanding of the emerging health challenges as post-COVID complications. Also, if anyone is not comfortable coming to the office, they are not coerced in any way. They can work from home until they are fully recovered.

What do you think are some of the changes that the communication industry will undergo in the times to come?

Clients prefer visibility and engagement on social media platforms as traditional media has borne the brunt of COVID to a great extent. As a result, activities like influencer engagement have emerged as a massive attraction for clients. Content has acquired a new meaning as newer platforms such as infographics, podcasts, short-form, and video content are the latest trends that have become popular and replaced traditional media to a great extent. Besides, COVID has highlighted the importance of genuine, human stories which can bring a substantial increase in visibility and enhance the brand value. Therefore, the demand for creative storytelling and storytellers will increase in the coming days. Crisis communication has also emerged as an important aspect during the pandemic -- tracking and anticipating crisis and proactively addressing it -- has become the norm.

