Abbott Healthcare names Ishteyaque Amjad as Public Policy Chief – India

Prior to this, Amjad was associated with Godrej Group as Group Global Head Corporate Affairs

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 7, 2022 10:27 AM  | 1 min read
Amjad

Abbott Healthcare has appointed Ishteyaque Amjad as Public Policy Chief – India.

Prior to this, he was associated with Godrej Group as Group Global Head Corporate Affairs.

Amjad is a communications professional with to decades of experience in the industry. He contributes to organisations namely The Coca-Cola Company, Cargill, HCL Technologies, Essar and Oriflame Cosmetics. He has also served in the Indian Army for six years.

