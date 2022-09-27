Google’s India public policy head Archana Gulati quits: Report

Gulati stepped down five months after joining the tech company. Reasons for resignation are not known

Archana Gulati, the head of public policy at Google India, has reportedly resigned just five months after joining. The reason for her resignation is unclear and further details are awaited.

Gulati joined in May as the Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google. She supervised a team of public policy executives who looked at various regulatory implications in the country, which is among Google's important growth markets.

An Indian Civil Services Officer of the 1989 batch, she has previously held may top governmental roles as Joint Secretary (Digital Communications) at NITI Aayog and Senior Deputy Director General, Officer on Special Duty with Secretary Telecom.

Gulati’s resignation comes at a time when the tech giant has been scrutinized for anti-trust cases in the country and has been facing stricter tech regulations. The Competition Commission of India or the CCI has been looking into Google’s alleged abuse of the Android TV market in India after it said there were “prima facie” evidence of the tech giant flouting the country’s anti-trust regulations.

