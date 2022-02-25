Samiran Gupta to lead Twitter’s Public Policy in India

Gupta was earlier the head of stakeholder engagement in South Asia for ICANN

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 25, 2022 11:05 PM
twitter

Twitter has appointed Samiran Gupta to lead its public policy and philanthropy initiatives in India and South Asia.

Gupta shared the news with a tweet. “Thrilled to join @Twitter to lead the Public @Policy team’s work to engage with govts, NGOs, and partners in India & SouthAsia,” he mentioned.

Prior to joining Twitter, Gupta was the head of stakeholder engagement in South Asia for the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Twitter public policy Samiran Gupta advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Juin

Juin Chakraborty joins Interactive Avenues as Associate VP, Client Servicing - West
13 hours ago

FCB

FCB elevates Bella Patel as Global Chief Talent Officer
14 hours ago

Sidheshwar Sharma

Tata Motors appoints Sidheshwar Sharma as GM -Brand Marketing, CVBU
1 day ago