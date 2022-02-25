Samiran Gupta to lead Twitter’s Public Policy in India

Gupta was earlier the head of stakeholder engagement in South Asia for ICANN

Twitter has appointed Samiran Gupta to lead its public policy and philanthropy initiatives in India and South Asia.

Gupta shared the news with a tweet. “Thrilled to join @Twitter to lead the Public @Policy team’s work to engage with govts, NGOs, and partners in India & SouthAsia,” he mentioned.

Thanks @kathleenreen. Thrilled to join @Twitter to lead the Public @Policy team’s work to engage with govts, NGOs, and partners in India & SouthAsia. Can’t wait to get started with the incredible @Policy team and contribute towards an Internet that is a global force for good. https://t.co/NHsI0ptqRv — Samiran Gupta (@Samiran01) February 24, 2022

Prior to joining Twitter, Gupta was the head of stakeholder engagement in South Asia for the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

