80 dB Communications wins PR mandate for Dixcy Textiles and Gokaldas Intimatewear

80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, has been awarded the PR mandate for Dixcy Textiles and Gokaldas Intimatewear. 80 dB will manage the overall communications strategy with the aim to raise the corporate profile and awareness about its portfolio of products.

Backed by Advent International, a private equity firm, Dixcy Textiles Private Limited and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd are market leaders in innerwear with brands including Dixcy’s - Scott, Josh, Uno and Slimz and Gokaldas’s lingerie brand Enamor.

“We are delighted to bring on board 80 dB to help drive our communications strategy and make our brands more engaging and relevant to all our stakeholders. 80dB Communications presented a PR strategy that showed depth of strategic thought and creativity that was in sync with our goals. We are sure that this partnership will help in meeting our ambitious targets. We welcome 80 dB onboard and look forward to working with them”, said Sunil Sethi, Executive Chairman, Dixcy Textiles and Gokaldas Intimatewear.

“We are honoured and delighted that Dixcy Textiles and Gokaldas Intimatewear have chosen us to partner them in managing the strategic communications of their corporate brand as well as their strong portfolio of brands in the country. We look forward to designing and driving memorable, relevant, clear and consistent communications to help meet the brand objectives. With our committed team and domain knowledge and experience, we are confident that we will drive the desired impact and outcome for Dixcy and Gokaldas Intimatewear”, said Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, 80 dB Communications.

