Zomato’s Vedansh K joins boAt as Head of Brand Marketing

He was Creative Lead at Zomato

Vedansh K has joined boAt as Head of Brand Marketing. The news was shared by Vedansh through a LinkedIn post.

In the post, Vedansh thanked Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta and Senior Brand Manager Siya Wadhawan.

Vedansh joins boat from Zomato where he was the Creative Lead. He has earlier worked with Dentsu Impact, Humour Me and Mullen Lowe Lintas.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)