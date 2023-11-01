WPP names Lindsay Pattison as Global Chief People Officer
Pattison replaces Jennifer Remling, who will join as Chief People Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery
WPP has appointed Lindsay Pattison as Global Chief People Officer, with responsibility for the company’s people strategy and operations.
Lindsay replaces Jennifer Remling, who will join as Chief People Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.
Lindsay is currently WPP’s Global Chief Client Officer, leading WPP’s relationships with its major clients – a role she has held since 2018. She is responsible for developing and supporting the Global Client Leaders of the company’s largest clients, representing a third of WPP’s revenue. Prior to that, she held a number of leadership roles at WPP, GroupM and media agency Maxus.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Lindsay is extremely highly regarded across the industry as a leader who can identify and develop top talent, and as a trusted partner to global clients. She has a deep understanding of our business, people and culture, and her strong commercial focus will help to drive our future people strategy.
“Jennifer has been an excellent partner to me, the rest of the executive team and the leaders of our agencies, and I’d like to thank her for everything she’s contributed to WPP and our agencies over the last seven years.”
Lindsay Pattison said: “Our business and our clients succeed when we have the best, most highly motivated talent. Our most valuable assets are our people, and creating the culture and environment where they can do the work of their lives is both what excites me about this new role, and what will deliver results for our clients.”
Lindsay and Jennifer will work closely together on the transition until the end of the year, taking up their new positions in January 2024. An announcement regarding Lindsay’s successor will be made shortly.
Shivani Behl joins Foxtale as Chief Marketing Officer
Prior to this, Behl was the CMO at Pureplay Skin Sciences
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Skincare brand Foxtale has appointed Shivani Behl as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Behl made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I am delighted to announce that I have joined Foxtale as the Chief Marketing Officer. Excited to work alongside Romita Mazumdar and the talented team of professionals”, her LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Behl was the Chief Marketing Officer of Pureplay Skin Sciences where she worked for around 2 years. She was responsible for the marketing, communications, new product strategy and development, media, and digital content strategy, for Plum, Plum Body Lovin, and PHY across several categories.
Previously, she has worked with Shoppers Stop, Lakme, and Reliance Brands.
Behl is a marketing professional with 17 years of experience in building iconic national and global brands across retail, FMCD, travel, automobile, and beauty sectors.
Google India appoints Shekar Khosla as VP-Marketing
Khosla has been with the tech major for two years
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 10:56 AM | 1 min read
Shekar Khosla has been appointed VP-Marketing at Google India.
He has been with the tech major for two years.
Khosla was earlier with Kellogg Company for nearly 9 years.
He was with Unilever for 20 years in various leadership roles.
Welcoming Khosla, Simon Kahn, Vice President, Marketing for Asia Pacific at Google Vice President, said: "Shekar brings a wealth of experience in developing purpose-driven brands across both emerging and developed markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa."
BBH India names Anupam Chauhan as Senior VP – Account Management
Chauhan will be based out of the agency’s Gurgaon office and report directly to Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, BBH India
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 9:17 AM | 2 min read
BBH India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Anupam Chauhan as the Senior Vice President - Account Management.
Based out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, Anupam's mandate will be to lead and drive the account management function. Anupam will report directly to Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at BBH India.
Speaking about Anupam's appointment, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD, BBH India said, "We are thrilled to welcome Anupam to our leadership team. Anupam's stellar track record of delivering high-impact campaigns for globally renowned brands aligns perfectly with BBH's Zag philosophy and mission. His wealth of experience and passion for creating exceptional client work will undoubtedly strengthen our team and further enhance our creative prowess. Anupam's arrival signifies our commitment to delivering top-tier creative solutions for our clients and reinforces our position as a leading force in Delhi-NCR market.”
Talking about his new role at BBH India, Anupam said, “I'm really thrilled to join the enthusiastic and forward-thinking team at BBH India and the Publicis Groupe India network. They are prepared for the future, driven by passion and purpose, and focused on success for their business and clients. BBH India stands out in its ability to offer clients complete marketing and branding strategies in today's multi-screen era. The agency is witnessing great growth and momentum, and I'm excited to be a part of their adventure.”
“I look forward to leveraging my expertise in driving business growth for both organically and new, delivering exceptional results for clients with the network’s power of one approach. With Himanshu and Parikshit leading the way, we will together keep pushing the limits of what can be done in advertising and craft campaigns that truly change the game for our clients and their audiences,” he further added.
Anupam brings with him 18+ years of experience in leading advertising agency teams across India, Southeast Asia, the UK, and Canada.
Vivek Gaur steps down as CEO of Tak Channels
His last day will be January 18, 2024, according to the company's disclosure to Sebi
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
The CEO and Consultant (Senior Management Personnel) of Tak Channels, Vivek Gaur, has stepped down from his role, according to the network's disclosure to Sebi.
Gaur tendered his resignation on October 18 to pursue other opportunities.
In a letter to Sebi Ashish Sabharwal, Group Head - Secretarial & Company Secretary, notified the regulator that it had accepted Gau's resignation. He will be in office till January 18, 2024.
Ideacafe onboards Raza Syed as Sr. VP
Raza has previously worked for names like IPG’s Rapport Worldwide, DDB Mudra, Emirates Neon & Serve & Volley
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
In continuation with its growth strategy, the leadership team at Ideacafe has been focusing on carefully handpicking industry stalwarts and building a team of diverse talent that reflects, relates, and resonates with the evolved integrated communication ecosystem.
In line with this objective, Ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has announced the appointment of Raza Syed as Senior Vice President. With more than 2 decades of experience, Raza is a seasoned OOH media professional and communicato. Having local, domestic, and international experience in the out-of-home domain, Raza has worked on award-winning campaigns for diverse brands like One Plus, Dyson, L’Oreal, Ikea, Cred, South African Tourism, Colgate, Etihad, IDBI Bank, World Gold Council, Renault Datsun, Swiggy, JK Tyres, etc during his professional assignments at IPG’s Rapport Worldwide, DDB Mudra, Emirates Neon & Serve & Volley.
Raza’s last assignment was as Regional Director with Rapport Worldwide, pioneering new business initiatives across the country.
Belonging to a family of communicators, his academic qualifications and industry exposure equip him with ability & agility. With a unique passion for bringing insights and creative concepts to life, he believes in the power of content and context in creating captivating out-of-home solutions.
Raza commented on his new role, “Blooming with pride to partner Ideacafe, being the new age agency, which redefines brewing of ideas that are media agnostic. My contribution will be like a catalyst to mould Ideacafe as the ‘Michelin Star’ outshining other conventional agencies.
When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya said, “Raza is a rare breed of talent. His knowledge of the medium combined with his understanding of the finer nuances of the business aligns well with our vision and purpose to create a strong and vibrant team of exceptional professionals. Raza has a proven track record that positions him uniquely to be an important part of our integrated communication journey.”
Ideacafe aims to revolutionize the future of brand communication and has witnessed a significant growth trajectory since its inception.
Samriddh Dasgupta steps down as CMO of Heads Up For Tails
He joined the petcare company in Oct 2021
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 8:37 AM | 2 min read
Petcare brand Heads Up For Tails’ Samriddh Dasgupta has moved on from his role as the CMO of the company. He joined HUFT in Oct 2021.
Prior to this, Dasgupta was the VP - Marketing & New Brands at Bombay Shaving Company and was a part of the core team taking multiple first-principle decisions across technology, media planning, and following through with high-impact marketing campaigns across trade and digital channels. He joined BSC as the Director - Marketing and New Initiatives in June 2020.
In his close to two decade long career, Dasgupta has also had stints with F&B brand Akiva (VP - Marketing), Aakash Digital (Head of Marketing), Times Internet (Head of Marketing - Dineout) among others.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn Dasgupta wrote, “To have had the opportunity to support pet parents become better caregivers, while empowering everyone to care for community animals is a blessing. This wasn’t a job for me. It defined me. Gave me the space to create a new me. It gave me the space to tell meaningful stories, impact behaviour, culture, commerce and conversations.”
Sharing his future plans, he says, “I’m leaving because I need to do something even bigger. As I get older, there’s a stronger, more pronounced need to work on big problems that humans are facing in the world. I believe that this is the time for me to dedicate myself to challenges that help people live their best lives and help raise the quality of life for the many.”
