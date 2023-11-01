WPP names Lindsay Pattison as Global Chief People Officer

WPP has appointed Lindsay Pattison as Global Chief People Officer, with responsibility for the company’s people strategy and operations.

Lindsay replaces Jennifer Remling, who will join as Chief People Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Lindsay is currently WPP’s Global Chief Client Officer, leading WPP’s relationships with its major clients – a role she has held since 2018. She is responsible for developing and supporting the Global Client Leaders of the company’s largest clients, representing a third of WPP’s revenue. Prior to that, she held a number of leadership roles at WPP, GroupM and media agency Maxus.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Lindsay is extremely highly regarded across the industry as a leader who can identify and develop top talent, and as a trusted partner to global clients. She has a deep understanding of our business, people and culture, and her strong commercial focus will help to drive our future people strategy.

“Jennifer has been an excellent partner to me, the rest of the executive team and the leaders of our agencies, and I’d like to thank her for everything she’s contributed to WPP and our agencies over the last seven years.”

Lindsay Pattison said: “Our business and our clients succeed when we have the best, most highly motivated talent. Our most valuable assets are our people, and creating the culture and environment where they can do the work of their lives is both what excites me about this new role, and what will deliver results for our clients.”

Lindsay and Jennifer will work closely together on the transition until the end of the year, taking up their new positions in January 2024. An announcement regarding Lindsay’s successor will be made shortly.

